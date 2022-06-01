When Sally Martin was a little girl, her family would pass The Kentucky Castle in Versailles on their way from Owensboro to Lexington.
“My grandmother would tell me that a princess lived in one of the towers,” Martin recalled Tuesday.
And as a little girl, she believed that story.
Today, Wednesday, June 1, the 2016 Apollo High School graduate starts work in the Castle — not as a princess, but as an event coordinator.
“It’s really beautiful,” she said. “It looks authentic inside and out. I’m looking forward to working with the Lexington community and bringing new people to town.”
The Castle has been a landmark for more than half a century.
In 1969, Rex Martin, a real estate developer, and his wife, Caroline Bogaert Martin, started construction of the unique building after a trip to Germany.
Old newspaper stories saw they were inspired by the historic castles they saw in Europe.
Plans then called for seven bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, a fountain in the driveway and a tennis court.
But in 1975, the couple divorced, and the Castle sat empty and unfinished for years.
People would stop and take pictures of the oddity from the highway.
Finally, in 2003, Thomas Post, a Miami lawyer and University of Kentucky graduate, bought it for $1.8 million.
In 2004, during renovations, the building caught fire.
But Post said he would rebuild.
The Castle opened as a bed and breakfast in the fall of 2008, with a library, game room, music room, dining hall, ballroom, swimming pool, formal garden, basketball court and bar.
In 2017, new owners began renovating the property to create an upscale boutique hotel, event space, restaurant and spa.
It’s website says the Castle has been named “The Most Beautiful Hotel in Kentucky” and “Most Romantic Restaurant in Kentucky.”
Martin graduated from UK last month with a master’s degree in public administration.
She had worked as commencement coordinator at the university before graduation.
The Castle’s website says it has more than 100 acres with 15 guest accommodations — including a Farm View cabin and four Tower Suites.
“It’s really cool to see,” Martin said. “They have murder mystery dinners, yoga on the roof and a lot of activities.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
