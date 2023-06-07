Aspiring artists filled the grounds of the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art’s Ryan Sculpture Park on Tuesday as the organization kicked off the 19th season of its free art camp series for children ages of 6 to 15.

The camp series, which has been sponsored by the Owensboro Grain Company since its inception, began with its “Fabulous Fotography” camp, which saw an abundance of young people taking snapshots around the facility with digital cameras before going off to decorate their own picture frames.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.