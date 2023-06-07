Aspiring artists filled the grounds of the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art’s Ryan Sculpture Park on Tuesday as the organization kicked off the 19th season of its free art camp series for children ages of 6 to 15.
The camp series, which has been sponsored by the Owensboro Grain Company since its inception, began with its “Fabulous Fotography” camp, which saw an abundance of young people taking snapshots around the facility with digital cameras before going off to decorate their own picture frames.
Student Milo Klausing, 6, was excited from the get-go because he took “a lot of photos.”
“I did take pictures of different stuff,” he said. “I took a picture of … a dumpster, and I took pictures of a gas station and a motorcycle.”
Jason Hayden, OMFA’s assistant director and development officer, said the “Fabulous Fotography” camp was designed in honor of the museum’s current photography exhibitions — “Soft Focus: William Russell Young III” and “Photography Masters” — sponsored by U.S. Bank.
“The children are being allowed to learn from photography masters by learning about their work in the museum,” Hayden said, “and then they’re coming (outside) and actually taking digital photographs (to) implement some of the things that they’ve learned.”
Other subjects the students will learn about throughout the camp’s duration until June 9 will include two-dimensional design, cyanotype and photo collage — all inspired by images in the current exhibitions.
Hayden said the students’ photos will be developed on-site before they mat their finished works in frames.
Selected works from the camp will be chosen for display later in the summer in the museum’s Waymond O. Morris Young at Art Gallery.
Rex Robinson, local artist and educator and lead instructor for the camp, said he enjoys helping the children explore their individuality as artists while also getting a chance to learn from them.
“We’re all art students, we’re created to be creative, (and) we’re art students forever,” he said. “When I’m in a class like this, I probably learn more than anybody because I have all these young artists surrounding me that have their own viewpoints, their own original perspective — and they’re marvelous, miracle masterpieces; every one of them.
“We’re just excited to be here.”
Hayden said half of the seats in the camps are reserved for children affiliated with local social service agencies, if they’re interested, while the camps annually see close to 400 children participating throughout the summer.
According to a press release from the OMFA, it is the “only local fine arts camp specifically designed to reach the community’s financially challenged children.”
“We consider it a gift to the community and region’s children,” said Mary Bryan Hood, OMFA director, “and we’re so grateful to Owensboro Grain that they’ve continued it so many years, particularly because it’s the only free camp offered that is directed by distinguished artists, scholars and educators.
“(It’s) a real perk for the children to have access to those talented people, even for a week at a time.”
Hayden and Robinson said the camps also help students flex their imaginations.
“We give the children the opportunity to express themselves creatively,” Hayden said. “We just give them (the) tools to do so.”
“When you open people up to this universal language of communication and you give them an opportunity to express themselves — they realize they’re an artist too,” Robinson said. “That’s such an important thing.”
While student Hadley Adkins, 10, said this was her first time diving into the world of photography, she was fascinated by “one of the signs that told me the street name.”
“I thought it looked really cool,” she said.
With that in mind, Adkins thought about decorating her frame as a road on all four sides.
“I think I want to finish this and put it in my room,” she said.
Adkins said she likes to spend time doing other forms of art during her spare time.
“I really like to draw,” she said. “I really like drawing people.”
For Klausing, being able to spend his time with other children seemed to be the biggest takeaway from the camp experience.
“That makes me feel so happy,” he said.
The next camp in the series will be “Flexi Plexi” — scheduled for July 11-14 — which will offer experiences using glass and plexiglas as an art medium. Students will also explore subjects such as landscape, still life and interior themes.
The camp theme will be designed to interpret the museum’s upcoming “Glorious Glass” exhibition.
For those interested in registering their children for future camps, contact the museum by calling 270-685-3181 or email the museum at info@omfa.us.
