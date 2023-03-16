Probably the weirdest story I ever covered was the weekly meeting of the “South Side Barbeque Inn Mary Hartman Fan Club” in April 1976.
A woman’s voice on the TV would call, “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” and the fans would gather around the TV above the bar.
Wait, a crowd in a bar was watching a soap opera on TV at 10:30 p.m.?
Yep, believe it or not.
Well, “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” was what they called a satirical soap opera.
It was spoofing the genre.
And it was short-lived.
Only ran from January 1976 to July 1977.
And it was syndicated, not on any network.
“Mary Hartman” was produced by Norman Lear, creator of “All In The Family” and a lot of other shows with an edge.
And the fans loved it.
That night at South Side Barbeque Inn, Jim Brown, a local high school teacher, declared himself to be the biggest “Mary Hartman” fan in town.
And the bartender, who went by the moniker “Southside Fonz,” hated the show.
But he agreed that Brown was the instigator of the fan club.
Jim Wethington, secretary-treasurer of the corporation that owned the place, said he rarely missed the show.
One night, the fans said, “The Wild One” with Marlon Brando was on TV and four guys in motorcycle jackets wanted to watch it.
They said there was a tense standoff for a few minutes.
But they watched “Mary Hartman.”
Steve and Belinda Cook said they drove up from Livermore to watch it at the bar.
He was the fan.
She tolerated it.
When 10:30 rolled around and the woman on TV called out, “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” the shushing began.
Nobody wanted to miss a word.
For those who are too young to remember, the series followed the travails of Mary Hartman, an Ohio housewife coping with a series of violent incidents happening around her.
Like the death of Coach Leroy Fedders, who drowned in a bowl of Mary’s chicken soup.
TV Guide ranked it at No. 97 on its list of the “100 Greatest TV Moments of All Time.”
The show ranked at No. 21 in 2004 and No. 26 in 2007 on “TV Guide’s Top Cult Shows Ever.”
It starred Louise Lasser, Greg Mullavey, Dody Goodman, Norman Alden, Mary Kay Place, Graham Jarvis, Debralee Scott and Victor Kilian.
South Side is gone now.
Chili’s sits on the land where it was back then.
And TV Guide says “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” isn’t on any streaming service where people can watch it today.
But there was a time.
Oh, there was a time.
