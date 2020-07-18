Gov. Andy Beshear’s mandate that people in public wear masks under most circumstances could result in fines for people who refuse to wear them.
But enforcing the mandate would be difficult for law enforcement, due to limits on manpower, officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department said. Meanwhile, enforcement will fall on businesses and on the Green River District Health Department
The governor’s executive order requires people to wear masks in a number of places indoors, including grocery stores, salons, restaurants and bars when people aren’t eating or drinking, child care and health facilities and “any other public space in which it is difficult to maintain a distance of at least six feet” from others. People must also wear masks while using public transportation or a taxi service.
Beshear’s order also requires people to wear masks outdoors if a person cannot social distance from others. There are numerous exceptions to the order, including children under age 5, people with disabilities or a hearing impairment that would be hampered by wearing a mask, for people at lakes, swimming pools and at gyms where social distancing can be practiced, and in circumstances where a mask has to be removed to communicate.
All of Beshear’s executive orders are being challenged by state Attorney General Daniel Cameron. On Friday, the state Supreme Court imposed a stay on any lower court injunctions on Beshear’s orders. Beshear’s executive order regarding masks will remain in effect until the lower court proceedings can be reviewed by the Supreme Court, the order says.
Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said enforcement of the ordinance is largely through health departments and businesses. A person who refuses to wear a mask and is not covered by an exemption can be charged with violating the governor’s emergency order.
“I don’t know how much enforcement we are going to do,” Porter said.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s department, said the office does not have the ability to cite people who violate the mask order.
“We don’t have the personnel to enforce it, and we don’t have direction on what charge would fit,” Smith said. “We’ve been given no directive on enforcement.”
Porter said businesses can require patrons to wear masks, and the requirement is akin to when restaurants refuse to serve people who aren’t wearing shirts or shoes. Outdoors, a person could be cited if they are in a large group and not wearing a mask, he said.
On the first offense, a person can be fined $50 and the fine increases up to $100 at the fourth and all subsequent offenses. A business that doesn’t require masks of patrons or employees can be fined and subject to being shut down, the executive order said.
“We have been fielding complaints about businesses that are not requiring masks, or where employees are not wearing masks, and we are following up on those as best as we can,” said Clay Horton, public health director for the health department.
“The emergency regulation says the health department should focus on businesses,” Horton said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
