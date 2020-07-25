If you’re going to Holiday World this summer and don’t like to wear masks, you’d better go this weekend.
Starting Monday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered that face coverings be worn in all indoor public spaces and outdoor public spaces where social distancing isn’t possible.
Failure to comply will be a misdemeanor offense.
“From the time we developed our reopening plan, we have worked closely with the State of Indiana and our local health department for guidance on how to operate as safely as possible,” Park President Matt Eckert said in a news release. “This is a natural next step, and we’re grateful for the guidance from the state.”
He said that guests will be required to wear face coverings as they enter the gates and in any indoor spaces in the park, including roller coaster stations, gift shops, Pepsi Oases and restroom buildings.
People will not be required to wear face coverings on any water rides or in the midways — as long as social distancing is possible, the news release said.
Children 7 and under will not need to wear masks in the park, it said, “though they are strongly recommended for children ages 2-7.”
Face masks will be available for $1, but people can bring their own.
Holiday World has added sanitizer — or “Santatizer” — stations throughout the park.
Dining areas have been spaced out when possible and footprints have been placed to help people with social distancing.
For more information, go to www.holidayworld.com
