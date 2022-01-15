On Friday, the Hopkins County School District announced what the mask requirement will be for the week of Jan. 18.
Since the new masking protocols are based on the incident rate in the county and Hopkins County had a rate of 144.5 on Thursday, the district will operate under a mask-required policy.
Superintendent Amy Smith said the school district will require masks for the entire week, even if the rate were to change.
“That way it provides consistency by the week for our parents and our staff,” she said.
The guidelines say if the incident rate is 50 or above, then mask-wearing will be required by all students and staff in a school building.
If the rate is 31 to 49.99, then the schools will implement a “masking while moving” policy. Students will only wear a mask while moving around the school. If the rate is 30.9 or below, then masks will be optional in all school buildings.
Current lunch protocols have not changed, and masks should still be worn on school buses at all times due to a federal requirement.
“That will not change regardless of what it looks like in our school buildings,” said Smith.
The school district is continuing to monitor the situation and doing everything they can with mitigation strategies to protect students and staff.
The district will revisit the metric on Thursday, Jan. 20, to determine the masking protocol for the next week. The district will send out an email to parents through infinite campus each week relaying the decision.
Smith enc- ourages parents to watch the district’s social media sites and website for any updates.
Along with new masking protocols, the school district released updated information on the new COVID-19 protocols for quarantine and isolation.
The release said it is based on the most recent guidance from the Hopkins County Health Department and the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
Students who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate for five days, and if symptoms have resolved after that, they can return to school but should wear a mask for five days. If a student remains symptomatic after day five, the student can remain at home and return after day 10.
Students who have been in contact with a COVID-19 positive should quarantine if exposed during extracurriculars or sports without masks, if exposed at school when masking is optional, or masking while moving if exposed in the home or community.
Students should quarantine for 10 days, or they can quarantine for five days and take a test on the fifth day if they have no symptoms. Test results must be submitted to school staff and verified before returning to school. Masks must be worn for five days after the negative test.
The Test to Stay program is still an option for students without a positive case in the household.
Students do not have to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated or if they were exposed at school while masking is mandatory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.