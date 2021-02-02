Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty is expecting a low turnout on Tuesday, Feb. 2, in Masonville Precinct, when residents are scheduled to vote in the county’s latest wet-dry election.
And Richard House, chief deputy in the clerk’s office, says no one voted by absentee ballot for the election.
But Pinakin Patel, owner of the Masonville Food Center, is hoping his customers show up at the polls at Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231, between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
He circulated a petition for the special election and posted a $4,200 bond for it.
House said Kentucky law requires that if a wet-dry election takes place at a time other than a regularly scheduled election, the petitioner must pay for the costs of the election.
In a message to his customers, Patel wrote, “As you all know (this) is the biggest day for all of us because we are having an election to make our area wet. I know you all are so excited, so please come together to vote and support your own community store to win (this) election.”
House said there are 1,893 registered voters in the precinct, so results should be in by 6:15 or 6:30 p.m.
They will be posted on the Daviess County Clerks Office Facebook page, he said.
He said there is no executive order in effect for voting in 2021, so the pre-COVID rules will apply.
People will vote in person, but they will need to wear masks and keep socially distanced from others.
House said if Masonville votes wet, the only remaining dry precincts in the county — those where the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited — will be Southern Oaks, Habit, Yelvington, Ensor, Thorobred East, Pleasant Valley and the city precincts of 36 and 43.
He said Thorobred East is the only dry precinct left on Kentucky 54. Precinct 36 is on Frederica Street and 43 is on Southtown Boulevard.
In 2019, Thorobred West Precinct voted to allow sales of alcoholic beverages by a vote of 39 to 27.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence @messenger-inquirer.com
