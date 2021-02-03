Masonville voted Tuesday night in favor of allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages in the community, according to Daviess County Chief Deputy Clerk Richard House.
With 289 total voters in the most recent wet-dry election, the Masonville precinct voted with 201 residents in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages and 88 against.
The effort to hold a wet-dry election was spearheaded by Masonville Food Center owner Pinakin Patel.
Patel created a petition and posted a $4,200 bond to have the election.
Patel did not immediately respond to the Messenger-Inquirer for comment on the results of Tuesday’s election.
The election required in-person voting since there are no COVID-19 regulations for elections in 2021 as of yet, according to House. However, he said everyone wore masks and remained socially distanced. He said extra cleaning measures were taken as well.
“Everything went fine and smoothly,” House said.
While House said voter turnout expectations were originally low for Tuesday’s election, 289 of 1,916 registered voters showed up to the polls at Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231. That accounts for 15% of registered voters in the precinct, House said.
“Actually, that was pretty good for a wet-dry election. They’re easily the worst election (turnouts) we have, so that was actually pretty decent,” he said.
Vendors will be able to apply for a liquor license in Masonville through the state of Kentucky 60 days following the certification of the election, House said.
