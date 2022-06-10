Blaine Mathew, manager of digital communications and innovation at United Way of the Ohio Valley, has been elected to succeed Harry Pedigo as chairperson of the Homeless Coalition.
The Homeless Coalition, formerly the Homeless Council, was started by Daviess Fiscal Court with the goal to help people in the region who are battling homelessness or home insecurity, Mathew said. The coalition also works with multiple organizations in the community, from Boulware Mission to Crossroads and GRADSA, to aid in furthering that goal.
“It is a collection of agencies who provide shelter and/or services to the homeless population and/or the precariously housed populations,” Mathew said.
Mathew said he was honored to be elected for the one-year term.
“I’ve been a part of the Homeless Coalition for about five years,” he said. “I feel great. This is truly an honor to be elected into this position.
“It’s a position of great responsibility, because the homeless population in our community needs to be served. I have a passion for serving the homeless.”
Mathew said he brings a unique perspective on homelessness to the coalition, since he was homeless six years ago.
“I spent two years homeless here in the Daviess County area,” he said, “and through the support of my community and many of the service providers I’m working with now … I’m at where I am today.
“So really, this is just me using my experience to help others and a way to give back to those who are in the same position I was.”
Mathew said he has goals that he hopes the coalition can achieve this year, from hosting events to filing the paperwork to begin accepting donations. Mathew said he had no shortage of things to work on.
“Our big goal for this next year is to bring all the service providers together,” he said, “so that we can work together as a unified force to help end homelessness.”
He said the coalition has begun planning for an event to be held in August that will offer numerous services, from insurance help to haircuts — and even possibly shoes and meals. Event details are still being finalized.
Mathew said he is excited to start providing help to those in need.
“This is important to me for a lot of reasons,” Mathew said. “Obviously, serving our homeless is a need. They deserve just as much of a chance as anybody else.
“My own life experience and my work experience is going to lead me to take this group to serve (the) homeless population in a big way.”
