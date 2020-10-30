Judge-Executive Al Mattingly responded Thursday to the lawsuit threat and other claims by the Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy by calling them “baseless.”
It was Anne Damron, member of the Daviess County Confederate Monument Relocation Committee, who presented the UDC’s warning of a lawsuit to her fellow committee members — Chair Aloma Dew, Kenny Barr, Tim Kline and Wesley Acton — during Wednesday’s meeting. Damron also relayed that the UDC has a “deed” of ownership and has proposed sites of its own for the statue.
Mattingly discounted the lawsuit and the claims by the UDC.
“There is no basis for their claim of ownership,” Mattingly said. “My first question to them would be when do you have deeds for things like a statue? You have deeds for property and I can guarantee you that they do not have a deed for any property on the fiscal court lawn. I have also heard on several occasions that they plan to file suit, and neither myself nor the county attorney (Claud Porter) have been contacted regarding any lawsuit. The county attorney is our representative and I am sure that he stands ready.”
There have also been claims that Resolution 18-2020, which would have seen the statue moved to property south of Panther Creek on U.S. 431, owned by the UDC that contains pre-existing monuments for the Battle of Panther Creek, contains language that seems to indicate that the UDC owns the statue, which is not the case, Mattingly said.
“The point of Resolution 18-2020 was to try to balance the concerns of the NAACP as well as the UDC,” he said. “At the time, we were willing to relocate the statue to property owned by the UDC. Despite claims made by the UDC and Mrs. Damron, the UDC pulled the plug on that deal prior to the vote, which led to the vote being postponed. Thirty days later the court voted unanimously to remove the statue from the courthouse lawn. It is at that point that I heard from the UDC regarding the statue, and they made claims that they wanted it, owned it, maintained it and paid taxes on it. I still don’t know how a tax-exempt nonprofit paid taxes on it. There have been a lot of wild claims.”
While not sharing Damron’s belief that the statue is owned by the UDC, Kline has voiced his views throughout the committee’s preceding’s that the “validity of the UDC’s claims” should be evaluated and weighed in regard to the committee’s final recommendations, an assertion initially made by Barr.
Kline said that’s why the committee moved to extend the public comment deadline to Nov. 9.
“In my mind, I am trying to decide what weight to give to the UDC’s feedback, if they provide us with any,” Kline said. “They have claimed to own it. I really don’t care who owns it but if they have suggestions perhaps they overlap with some of ours. Maybe we could get everyone on the same page and put this issue to bed. If we don’t get anything, I would be hard pressed to extend the deadline further barring a good excuse on why we didn’t receive any further information or suggestions.”
In terms of Damron’s claims and the committee’s obligation, Mattingly maintains what he has said all along, “the committee has one task.”
“Their one task is to bring recommendations to the court,” he said. “The committee is not there to litigate ownership nor are they there to determine whether or not it be moved. The court has made its will known. Even in regard to organizations like Elmwood Cemetery saying no, those recommendations are still viable and ultimately the responsibility of the court to contact those folks to see if accommodations can be worked out.”
At the end of the day, especially given the UDC’s last minute call to Damron prior to the meeting and their claims of having suitable locations, it is a delay tactic, Mattingly said.
“It is interesting that she (Damron) said they (UDC) had two lawyers, lots of money and about five locations they could recommend and yet she did not come back to the committee with any of those proposals, which was her job,” Mattingly said. “She (Damron) is there to represent the court’s desire to involve the community in relocating the statue somewhere in Daviess County that is appropriate; she is not there to represent the UDC. If she is speaking on behalf of the UDC, then she needs to resign. We are not on the UDC’s time table; they do not get to make the decision or the choices. They have had every opportunity since Aug. 6 to challenge us in court as to the ownership of the statue. If they do, I suspect it will end like their (UDC’s) and the Sons of Confederate Veterans lawsuit against the city of Louisville — that the statue is public property.”
Neither Damron nor UDC Kentucky Division President Susan McCrobie responded to multiple interview requests.
Jacob Mulliken
