Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly is hopeful that the Kentucky 81 bridge over Panther Creek will reopen at the beginning of September.
On May 21, all of the trusses on the bridge were struck by an unknown vehicle severely damaging the superstructure ultimately rendering the bridge unusable.
Mattingly then met with engineers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, state contractors as well as Daviess County Engineer Mark Brasher after declaring a state of emergency regarding the bridge on May 22 to assess the damage further and discuss options.
The declaration of a state of emergency allowed Mattingly to waive procedures and formalities normally required by law pertaining to the performance of public work, entering into contracts, incurring obligations, employment of temporary and permanent workers, rental of equipment and appropriation and expenditure of public fund as well as give Mattingly the ability to request state and federal assistance to aid in the rehabilitation of the bridge.
Initially county officials were told that they would have to replace it, then it was determined by KYTC officials that they could repair the bridge and raise it for $250,000 and in a shorter time frame. Ultimately, the cost came in at $100,000 less than repairs from when the bridge was damaged and closed in 2019 and with a potentially shorter closure time, Mattingly said.
“While I would have liked a new bridge, you can’t fault the state for a $250,000 repair that will allow it to open in three months,” he said. “If you remember last year, the bridge was closed up until the week before Thanksgiving. I am cautiously optimistic that this time around the bridge will be open ahead of schedule.”
Mattingly has regularly visited crews and the general feeling is that the project will be completed in about six weeks, Mattingly said.
“I have emphasized to Transportation Secretary Jim Gray and KYTC Chief District Engineer Deneatra Henderson how important Highway 81 is particularly to agriculture and the transportation of students,” Mattingly said. “It is also vitally important for those south of the bridge that travel to Owensboro as an economic hub. It is extremely important to our community, especially our agriculture community. In all, I feel good and I think the state will make their mark. Initially they thought it would take until late fall but I feel optimistic that the bridge will reopen prior to the first of September or even earlier.”
