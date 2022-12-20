Daviess County Public Schools announced Monday that Gary Mattingly will be the new lead Special Law Enforcement Officer (SLEO) beginning Jan. 1.
Mattingly, who has been with the district’s police department since its inception in 2020, was one of the first two officers in the department.
He will be replacing Brad Youngman, who is leaving after being elected Daviess County sheriff.
“I retired from Owensboro Police Department in 2018 and went to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department to start their (student resource officer) program,” he said. “I realized DCPS would have an agency soon and wanted to be a part of that.”
Mattingly’s most recent position within DCPS had him stationed at Daviess County Middle School.
In his new position, Mattingly said he’s excited to build upon what is existing in the program now.
“I want to try to find more grant money for more officers in elementary schools in addition to the ones at the middle and high schools,” he said. “It means a lot to me to be in this position.”
Mattingly will celebrate his 28th year in law enforcement next April and said his career is just getting started.
“This is the best position I’ve ever had because it gives the greatest gift of protecting youth,” he said. “... Each day I’m in the school district, it makes me want to protect our children, staff and buildings. I don’t want things to happen here that happen in other communities.”
Mattingly complimented Youngman for his time as lead SLEO.
“He brought in knowledge and attention to detail,” he said. “His foundation was able to make my transition into this position smooth.”
Mattingly said he was Youngman’s training officer and hopes they can work “hand in hand.”
“I am looking forward to the opportunity as the lead SLEO with the DCPS Police Department,” Mattingly said. “DCPS police will continue to work with local law enforcement agencies to keep our DCPS family safe.”
Mattingly said his goal for the DCPS police department is to “ensure the SLEO program has a distinguished future” and wants to build from the vision that the Board of Education members and superintendent Matt Robbins have.
Youngman said DCPS police is still a new program, but he feels it will continue to grow with the team that the district has.
He added that Mattingly is a great lead for the department.
“I think he is who they need for that position at this time,” Youngman said.
Youngman said that Mattingly is familiar with the “ins and outs” of the DCPS police department and he believes he will do a great job.
As he steps into his new position, Youngman said he is going to miss the students at staff at the district.
“It’s a positive place to work,” he said. “I’m going to miss the daily interactions with all of the people. I wasn’t there long but the impact they’ve had on my life is something I’ll never forget.”
Youngman started with DCPS in March 2021.
As the newly-elected sheriff, Youngman said that he would like to continue the partnership between the district and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
Youngman added that he and Robbins have already discussed having the sheriff’s department continuing work with the schools.
“I have a lot of ideas that we’re putting together with the sheriff’s department,” he said. “I want to build on successes the department has had in the past, and a big part of that will be continuing the relationship with DCPS.”
