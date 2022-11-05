At the end of Thursday night’s Fiscal Court meeting, Judge-Executive Al Mattingly responded to what he said were false statements made in two recently published letters to the editor.
“Last week, there were a couple letters to the editor about our last Fiscal Court meeting. I don’t know if you guys read them or not. I don’t usually respond to those things because you would be responding to all kinds of wild allegations and claims, but they were pretty false,” Mattingly said.
The first letter Mattingly referenced was in response to the Messenger-Inquirer’s Oct. 15 story that the county is in the process of building a new residual landfill — a separate facility from the main landfill that’s mostly designated for construction debris. The writer suggested that a countywide recycling program would mitigate the need to expand the landfill.
“The new landfill is not for trash, so recycling really wouldn’t have an effect,” Mattingly said in response to the writer, adding, “Most of the debris, you can’t get rid of it anyway. And a lot of recyclers are picking up stuff to be recycled, and guess where it goes? It goes to the landfill.”
County commissioner George Wathen also weighed in on the landfill issue.
“It’s a little confusing because we were talking about the new cell we were doing and how long it would last, and the implication was we were going to run out of area at the landfill soon. But we purchased 210 acres in the last 10 years, so there’s enough room at the landfill probably for the life of everyone in Daviess County right now,” Wathen said. “There’s a lot of room back there for growth.”
The second letter Mattingly responded to was about the Fiscal Court’s recent move to expand the transient room tax include Airbnb and similar broker entities. The writer accused the Fiscal Court of raising the room tax, but Mattingly explained that the Fiscal Court only expanded the existing taxes.
“We didn’t raise the room tax,” Mattingly said in response. “What we did was we leveled the playing field because Airbnbs were not collecting and remitting the tax to the Fiscal Court or the city. All we did is level the playing field. There was no increase in taxes.”
