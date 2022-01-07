While Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly spoke Thursday about what has been accomplished in recent years, his State of the County address just as often looked to the future.

Mattingly gave the annual address during the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce Rooster Booster breakfast at the Owensboro Convention Center.

“I have one year left as the county executive,” he said. “Let’s look at the county’s future, as it might be.”

While county officials are still waiting to receive final guidance for how the nearly $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding Daviess County received can be spent, Mattingly said that one area where that money can be spent is on broadband internet.

“I am going to propose to the current court that we implement a public-private partnership, bringing affordable and reliable high-speed broadband to the unincorporated areas of Daviess County,” Mattingly said. “This is going to happen a whole lot sooner than later.”

Other areas where the ARPA funds can be spent include water and wastewater.

Mattingly said the county will also be partnering with other local agencies to build a permanent stage at the 150-acre Yellow Creek Park. The park has served as the location of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum’s ROMP Festival for 18 years.

“That stage will benefit ROMP, as well as allow performance of outdoor concerts and plays,” he said.

Mattingly said that it’s important that Daviess County continue to look to the future if it is going to continue to attract new residents and economic development.

“These are only a few of the things that I think will happen in the future,” he said. “A future that we hold in our collective hands, in your hands, but these things depend on us as a community working together for the greater good and planning together for a better and safer tomorrow.”

During his address, Mattingly also took time to highlight some of the accomplishments that the current Fiscal Court has achieved, including improvements to the county parks, a new pay scale for some of the county’s first responders, a new Kentucky Transportation Cabinet regional driver licensing office and a balanced county budget.

“It is my honor and pleasure to report this morning that the state of the county is good,” he said. “We have money in the bank, we pay our bills on time. This is my 12th and final State of the County address. Twelve times I have been able to say we have money in the bank and we pay our bills on time because of the efforts of our county employees and commissioners.”

Mattingly said Fiscal Court was able to make strides in the area of public safety by hiring two additional sheriff’s deputies and improving pay, particularly for court security officers and deputies.

“We increased that pay to try and fairly compensate those folks, and (Sheriff) Barry Smith and I worked very hard to come up with that new pay scale, as well as making those positions more competitive with the real world,” he said.

The county’s paid firefighters also received a new pay scale in an effort to make the department more competitive with other fire departments and the private sector, Mattingly said.

Mattingly also highlighted paving and infrastructure improvements in Daviess County.

“Over the last 11 years, we paved approximately 350 miles of county roads and streets out of 560 miles,” Mattingly said. “We paved over 60% of all the streets and roads in Daviess County, and a rebuilding of Daniels Lane, raising Crooked Creek Road and successfully advocated with KYTC to have U.S. 60 raised.”

Mattingly closed his final State of the County address by asking Daviess County citizens to remember that change is going to happen and the community must be willing to have “civil conversations” and be “accepting of those who have different opinions than our own.”

