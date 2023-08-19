The Mattingly Target Shooting Range at Pup Creek Park in east Daviess County will host the state sporting clays tournament next year, an event that officials say will bring about 200 shooters to the county.
Daviess Count Parks and Recreation director Ross Leigh announced the Kentucky Sporting Clays Association will hold its state tournament at the Davies County shooting range Aug. 23-25 of next year.
Officials from the Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau said the tournament could have a estimated impact of $370,000 on the community, in hotels stays, restaurant visits and purchases of ammunition and other supplies.
“We used the most conservative numbers,” said Dave Kirk, head of destination management for the CVB.
The last time the state event was hosted in Daviess County was 2011, parks and recreation director Ross Leigh said. Being near amenities makes the county attractive to tournament participants, Leigh said.
“One of the biggest things, I understand, is proximity to hotels and restaurants,” Leigh said.
There are only six shooting ranges in the state able to hold the tournament, which goes to a different range each year. Daviess Fiscal Court took over the Maceo shooting range, formerly known as the Daviess County Gun Club, and began operating it in 2020. The range was renamed for retired Judge-Executive Al Mattingly last year.
County Commissioner Larry Conder said bringing the tournament back to the shooting range next year “really means a lot to the community, and it means a lot of Daviess County.”
The range will be the host of several events over the coming weeks. The range is hosting “Dove Warm Ups,” with $25 rounds of sporting clays, in anticipation of dove hunting season beginning Sept 1.
Next weekend, the range will host “Take a Kid Outdoors,” a free event where children can learn about shooting sporting clays and shooting.
Kids will be able to “shoot everything from a pellet gun to a 12 gauge shotgun,” Leigh said.
The range will host the Kentucky Sporting Clays “Fall Classic” in late September, and hold a Halloween Shoot Oct. 27-29.
“The fall is when we really hit our stride,” Leigh said.
The facility is open for shotgun skeet, trap and sporting clay shooting to the public, and has 10 and 14 station sporting clay courses. Fees range from $35 for a round of sporting clay shooting to $30 for children under age 16. Skeet and trap shooting is $6 per round.
The range is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@JamesMayse
