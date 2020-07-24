Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly is encouraging Owensboro-Daviess County residents to “take the high road” with regard to ongoing conversations surrounding the Confederate monument on the grounds of the Daviess County Courthouse.
During a regular meeting Thursday of Daviess Fiscal Court, Mattingly also took time to set the record straight on who in fact owns the statue: the public, he said.
“I find it interesting that we had a citizen of Daviess County that has come up with a 99-year lease with a group that does not own it,” he said. “We were going to return it to the Daughters of the Confederacy for relocation to a battlefield. As a matter of fact, when the Daughters of the Confederacy cited the national historic registry, it was shown that the statue is owned by the public. I take umbrage somewhat with the daughters when they blew smoke and mirrors on everyone that you need security, lighting, etc. We had a national guard armory on the register, and we tore it down and we didn’t get approval. The fact that it is there says that there is a recognition that it is a historic object.”
The document that both Mattingly and DOC Kentucky Division President Susan McCrobie have referenced is a document from 1997 that shows that the ownership of the statue is “public-local.” The form can be found at https://catalog.archives.gov/id/123846273.
In the matter of the statue’s removal, there is one fundamental question that needs to be addressed, Mattingly said.
“Right now, everything is up in arms and the court has not made a decision,” he said. “We will be bringing the resolution back and voting. The question is should the statue be on a public lawn where a body has a monopoly on many of the services its citizens utilize. I would say to the Daughters of the Confederacy and the Sons of Confederate Veterans and those that were involved in a lawsuit filed against the University of Louisville and the City of Louisville claiming ownership of a similar statue that had been in the possession of the public for over 100 years that they lost ... that the citing of the record showed then and now that the statue is public property.”
As far as the upcoming “Save the Confederate Statue” rally that’s set to be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 1 on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn and the vote on Aug. 6, Mattingly asks the community to “let this play out,” he said.
“The side that doesn’t want us to move the statue is going to have a meeting on Aug. 1,” he said. “Let’s not have any shenanigans or counter-protests. Some have asked why we would allow a group like that to have a meeting. Well, we have let everybody have a meeting on public property. As long as they meet the rights and regulations, they have as much right as anyone else. Let’s continue as a community to take the high road.”
County Commissioner George Wathen, who motioned to postpone the vote for removal, believes that the additional time has allowed commissioners to achieve their goals and let the community have time to comment, he said.
“When we postponed that vote, we really had two goals,” he said. “One was articulated and everyone knows that we wanted to give the citizens a chance to say what they wanted to say, and that is what will happen on Aug. 1. The second is so we could explore all of the alternatives, and we want to make sure all of the options are available. I think we are moving along with those goals and we will make a good decision on Aug. 6.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
