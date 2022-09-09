She was very close to being an infant when her father died leaving a dedicated mother of six children wading through a deep shadow of poverty, and not enough money to purchase a three-cent post card.
But one of those daughters helped grab the rope of survival and that family found its way out of that shadow and onto a life fairly well lived.
Fast forward to a few days back when the youngest in the family of seven — died in the Carmel Home with her four children hovered nearby. A brother, two years older and very close since the day she was born, was what could have been the same as a million miles away.
Not knowing when his sister would move onto her well-earned reward, went home with the promise to a lot of kin folks that he would be back early the next day.
And so it was that Helen Hein, the long-ago baby sister of her then baby brother, left around midnight on Sunday at the age of 88 in the path of a lot of great memories. She left that 90-year-old brother in the role of lone family survivor and with the difficult role of carrying on a nice family tradition.
I’ll probably start by looking out the side window of Gary’s Drive In and seeing the house on 23rd Street that you and your husband, Bill, first called home following your marriage. That was where you gave birth to your two daughters, Joanie and Vickie and your two sons, Frankie and Steve.
And just so we get all of this straight, Frankie is better known as Duncan Hein.
And that home was also known as the location for some pretty good parties. Some of the frequent participants were Chick and B.J. Thompson, Dennis and Martine Ebelhar and Bernard and Betty Blandford.
Like me being the last family survivor, those friends also have served their time on earth and just might be savoring a few parties in the hereafter.
I guess that will about do it for this time little sister.
I love you now like I’ve always loved you.
If you’ll put in a couple of good words for me, we just might get together again around that old kitchen wood stove and watch Mom prepare a big pan of that delicious grease gravy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.