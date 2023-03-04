It was one of those big little moments.
I was walking downtown at night when I happened to glance up and saw two stars, right near each other, brighter than stars usually are.
For just a moment, I wondered what they were, then realized I had the tool to find the answer right in my back pocket. So I took out my phone, scrolled around until I found my “Star Walk” app, and held the camera up until it focused on that area of the sky.
Sure enough: I was looking at Venus and Jupiter.
I felt a little thrill of excitement — and pride. I had found two planets, all by myself!
Well, all by myself with the help of technology, which also told me these two jewels were in the constellation of Pisces. I have the vague notion that planets don’t always stay in the same constellation, but whether that is true or accurate, I have no idea.
Anyway, the point is, I was amazed.
Even though it was only a minor sense of amazement, it was still significant because I had only recently been thinking about how long it has been since I’ve felt that way.
The last really big moment of amazement in my life was also related to a celestial wonder: The solar eclipse of 2017. I was fortunate enough to be invited to join a group of friends at a spot less than a mile away from the global epicenter of totality, where we stood in awe and wonder as the sun’s corona burst forth around the edges of the moon, a blazing, amazing experience I will never forget.
My then-6-year-old grandgirl was with me, and I can only hope her memory of that event is as magnificent as mine.
Because, let’s face it: Her generation doesn’t have as many opportunities for amazement as mine has had.
I was 11 years old when man first walked on the moon. That certainly qualifies as one of the most amazing achievements in the entire history of mankind, although I was oblivious to the implications at the time.
I am embarrassed to admit that I was actually more impressed the first time I saw a facsimile machine in operation. The Messenger-Inquirer had just installed two of these cutting-edge, high-tech devices: One in the newsroom, one in the classified department. A group of employees gathered in breathless anticipation as someone faxed a document from one machine to the other. I still remember the squeals of disbelief as the paper slowly cranked into view.
It was magic. It was amazing.
A former colleague was the first person I knew to own — wow — a CD player! We oohed and aahed as he held up a CD, its rainbow prism flashing in the light, and explained that a laser released the sounds of music from that colorful disc.
“Whoa,” we breathed. “How does it do that?”
Does anyone ever say that anymore?
Here we are, taking for granted some of the most powerful technology and communication tools ever known to man, without giving them a second thought.
I am wondering what it would take to inspire a sense of wonder, awe and amazement.
Maybe the invention of an invisibility device, or time travel, or the ability to fly (not like a bird or a plane, but like Superman).
Or — call me crazy — maybe a world in which we live together under the stars in peace and harmony.
