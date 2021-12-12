A bright sunny day without a cloud in the sky revealed to the world the damage one of the most intense tornadoes ever recorded in the state’s history had been inflicted on a Kentucky town of nearly 10,000.
At least 22 people in Kentucky are confirmed dead, according to the Associated Press as a result of the mutli-state tornado that hit Friday night. Gov. Andy Beshear estimated at least 70 people dead in the state as of Saturday, and warned that number could climb to more than 100.
Beshear said about 40 people had been rescued in recovery efforts at the Mayfield Consumer Product Candle Factory. About 110 employees were at the factory Friday night when the tornado leveled the building. Recovery efforts are still ongoing, and the National Guard as well as agencies from more than a dozen Kentucky counties were assisting Mayfield and Graves County law enforcement, fire and EMS teams.
A pungent, sweet odor filled the air around the candle factory. Officials said drums with corrosive chemicals were damaged in the tornado. National Guard Humvees and EMS crews from as far away as Louisville and Lexington piled onto the scene of the destruction in hopes of rescuing people from the factory rubble.
Residents of Mayfield milled around the rubble and debris, avoiding glass shards and wooden spikes. They were assessing the damage to their hometown: power lines that blocked roadways; metal car bumpers twisted and tangled in tree limbs; and houses torn inside out with interior insulation strewn across lawns and tree parts dangling inside remains of homes. A crater in the ceiling remained on the Graves County Courthouse where a grand spire once stood. Windows all around downtown Mayfield were shattered, cars were smashed to pieces, and trees were uprooted and dropped on top of homes. Officials said Mayfield’s main fire station is “inoperable,” and its police station was “destroyed” in the storm.
As people drove through the streets of downtown and saw the once-in-a-lifetime damage for themselves, people slowed down to take photos and record videos. Power was out throughout town, causing most of the traffic lights that were left standing to not be in use. People made their way slowly up the sidewalk to see some of the familiar businesses and homes that once lined the streets torn down to pieces.
“At this time, we need, from everyone, we need your prayers, we need your help,” Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry said at a Saturday morning news conference.
One of the many Mayfield businesses affected Friday night was Red Eagle CrossFit. The gym on West James Street sustained extreme damage, and gym owner Leah Kluemper, of Mayfield, was there Saturday with a group of people.
“We’ve had a lot of members from the gym who have come up here and have dug through stuff, and we’ve been able to recover quite a bit of our equipment, and so right now, we’re just trying to get everything moved out of the building,” she told The Sun.
She estimated the business will probably have to remain closed for at least a month, adding she will try to find a building to rent and try to reopen quickly.
“I just was in shock because I never really thought anything like that would happen around here, you know? And I take for granted that it’s a small town and just because it’s small, doesn’t mean that a big [tornado] still can’t come through and rip everything apart,” Klumper said.
Wes Fowler, pastor of First Baptist Church, was watching someone operate heavy equipment outside of the damaged Mayfield church Saturday afternoon — less than a day after he and others took shelter in a tunnel underneath the street, which connects a church building to the sanctuary.
“The ceiling tiles were popping in and out and the room filled with debris and dirt and dust and we basically got against the wall,” he said. “My family was here and I got just on top of them.”
“And, for a moment, my wife would tell you, she wasn’t sure if we were going to make it,” he said. “If the tunnel collapsed, we’re all in trouble because that’s about the safest place to be, but it didn’t sound like it.”
Afterward, he said they walked out and checked out the damaged facility. Fowler said the church had one member who lost a home and another who was missing, at the time of the interview. This coming week, he said it will be checking on everyone to make sure they are OK.
He didn’t think the church would have services this weekend, and it was looking toward to next Sunday.
Attorney Maddie Leach, of Murray, and Steven Taylor, of Calvert City, visited Mayfield Saturday afternoon with the intent of helping. The duo was near the damaged Graves County Courthouse and Graves County Jail when they spoke.
“It’s where I began my career as a public defender, and I have inmates right now that I represent that were in that jail last night,” Leach said.
“Maddie and I decided that we wanted to come down and see if we could just find anywhere that we would help out, so we wanted to see if there was any service opportunities, which it looks like there are plenty,” Taylor said.
The spirit of Mayfield was demonstrated Saturday through the actions of the people who call the town home. Residents roaming in downtown were quick to lend a helping hand to their neighbor. Multiple people carried cases of water or slowed down while driving to offer people a water bottle or something to eat.
“This is one state. We will stand united to make sure that we can lift our families back up,” Beshear said Saturday morning.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan said the best part about Mayfield and Graves County is the people who live there.
“We have been hit, a commonwealth has been hit, people we love have lost loved ones. Our hearts are broken because the people that we work with, the people that we know, our families are hurting,” O’Nan said.
On the community itself, Fowler was optimistic it would recover.
“I’m 45 years old, so I know Mayfield well and I think we’re going to rebuild and I think we’re going to do OK,” he said. “We’re going to make it through this. It’s going to be very difficult. It already has been difficult, but Mayfield will survive. Mayfield will rebuild. Mayfield will be OK.”
Michael Dossett, Kentucky Emergency Management director, said the Mayfield and Graves County recovery effort will be ongoing.
“We’ll be with you for weeks, months and years in this fight,” Dossett told Graves County and Mayfield officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.