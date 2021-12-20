I remember Mayfield, a small western Kentucky town that played a very important role in my life.
I remember a beautiful young woman who moved from her home in Mayfield to Owensboro where she resumed her job with the Bell Telephone Company.
I remember my sister Dena, who worked with the Mayfield gal at the phone company.
I remember coming to my home in Owensboro from my newspaper job in Kingsport, Tennessee and Dena telling me she had arranged a blind date between me and the girl from Mayfield.
On the evening prior to that date, I remember going to the former Southside Restaurant south of Owensboro and seeing a former classmate of mine sitting with a pretty young woman I did not know.
I remember sitting at the table and having a very pleasant visit for more than an hour without ever being introduced to my friend’s date.
I remember going to my date’s apartment the following evening, watching her opening the door and almost yelling “Oh no.”
I remember that date leading to an engagement and the two of us going to Mayfield and me telling her father, Thomas Hobbs, that I wanted to marry is daughter.
I remember a marriage that produced four children and many return trips to Mayfield.
A week ago Friday I remember being glued to my television and listening as weather personnel reported a devastating tornado possibly approaching Owensboro and other parts of western Kentucky.
I remember learning a little later that my town appeared to be out of the danger zone and I returned to bed.
I remember getting up early on Saturday morning, turning on my television and learning that Mayfield had all but been wiped off the face of the earth.
I watched the ongoing television coverage of the horrendous destruction of my late bride’s hometown and know without doubt the Mayfield I remember will never look the same again.
For the rest of the life I have remaining, I will remember the 90th birthday party my daughter, Dawn, staged for me this past Saturday. Coming from Georgia, Tennessee and Paducah were three of my bride’s brothers — three of the greatest people I have ever known. They were well aware of what had happened to their hometown and we rehashed it with a lot of pain and suffering.
They wondered about the home in which they were raised, the church where they worshiped, the school they attended. They wondered about the cemetery where their mom and dad were buried, former schoolmates and friends they remembered.
I remember Mayfield. And chances are pretty good that it will never be the same.
