Owensboro city commissioners were supportive Wednesday of a suggestion by Mayor Tom Watson to lower occupational taxes, net profit taxes and insurance premium taxes as a way of helping residents and workers cope with higher prices and fuel costs.
But, commissioners said, there are a lot of factors to consider before rates are lowered, such as the effect of inflation and rising expenses on the city, and whether a tax cut would be sustainable for more than just a year or two.
Watson asked city staff members to research the impact of cutting tax rates at the end of Tuesday’s City Commission meeting. Watson suggested reducing tax rates to 2017 levels. That year, commissioners raised occupational, net profit and insurance premium tax rates as a way to reduce the city’s projected multimillion-dollar budget deficit.
The occupational (payroll) and net profits tax rate went from 1.39 to 1.78%. Insurance premium taxes increased from 8% to 10% in 2018.
City finances have turned around since then, with revenues outpacing projections, largely due to occupational taxes. The city is expected to end the current fiscal year with between $2.6 million and $2.8 million more in revenue than officials had projected.
“When I got here (in 2017), they were so far in the hole I had to raise taxes,” Watson said Wednesday morning. “We’ve done well to get out of the hole.”
Lowering tax rates to 2017 levels would provide relief to people affected by high fuel and goods prices, Watson said.
“With inflation and stagflation and recession, it might be time to give that increase back to the people,” he said.
If commissioners go ahead, tax rates could possibly be lowered incrementally, Watson said.
City taxpayers “helped out, and they didn’t growl about the increase” when rates were raised in 2017, Watson said. “I think it would be nice to give back” on the rate.
City Manger Nate Pagan said the staff would do a range of financial models, looking at a number of possible economic scenarios. The model will gauge the impact of reducing tax rates to 2017 levels.
All four city commissioners said they like the idea, but want to hear what the city’s finance department forecasts.
‘I don’t think there’s one person (on the commission) that wouldn’t support lower taxes,” Commissioner Bob Glenn said. When the city commission raised tax rates in 2017, there wasn’t a “magic number. I think it’s possible the number we selected was too high.”
But officials need information on how inflation, fuel prices, supply chain disruptions and the possibility of a recession will affect city finances, Glenn said. A recession that resulted in job losses locally would cut into city occupational tax revenue.
“I don’t know if we can go all the way back to the 2017 rates, due to inflation,” he said. “But I agree with the mayor.”
Commissioner Mark Castlen said, “If it’s possible, I would love to see it happen. With inflation where it is, and fuel prices, it affects everybody across the board.
“I’m crossing my fingers and am hoping we could find some areas where we can cut taxes.”
Later, Castlen said, “Even if it’s a small decrease, and in the future we have to do a little belt-tightening, so be it. My concern is the taxpayers not pay too much, and I feel we are at this point already.”
Commissioner Jeff Sanford said the city has to consider factors such as fueling its own fleet of vehicles and the effect of high gas prices on its budget. Sanford said he would want to avoid a situation where the city lowers taxes, but is forced to raise them again just a few years later.
Sanford said he is open to the idea, but wants to hear financial projections from city staff.
“We have what looks like a good (fund) balance for the end of the year,” he said. “But you can’t project. We could never have projected what COVID would do.
“You don’t want to put yourself in a position where you can’t meet your responsibilities.”
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said he also wants to hear from the finance department on how a tax decrease would affect city offers.
“It depends on what the numbers look like,” he said. “It’s a good idea, but can we afford it?
“It’s something to look at. I don’t know if we can.”
Once commissioners hear financial projections from staff, “we’ll be able to make decisions,” Maglinger said.
Glenn said commissioners might also need to consider whether the city will need to continue raising pay rates for city staff members as a way to attract and retain workers. The budget that starts July 1 includes a 7.5% raise for city employees and a 15% raise for police officers.
Glenn said he would like to help workers and local businesses with a tax rate reduction.
“If I’m a small business owner and I can have my net profits tax reduced, I’m all for it,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
