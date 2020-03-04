Federal money could be used to fighting drug usage and trafficking in the Owensboro area if Mayor Tom Watson and others get their wish.
Watson said he is in the process of applying to get Owensboro designated as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, which is a program used to reduce drug trafficking and production in the United States in certain regions. The federal government gives money to be used for affairs such as drug prevention and treatment and helping local law enforcement agencies with drug investigations.
“It’s federal dollars, so why not try,” Watson said.
Watson said there has been a previous effort to get a HIDTA designation established in Owensboro, but it failed.
“They’ve been turned down in the past,” he said.
Watson said he is working with numerous entities including the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, the Owensboro Police Department and the FBI to make it a possibility.
Owensboro Police Chief Art Ealum said the federal money could be used to pay for aspects like overtime. While drugs such as crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana are still present in Owensboro, meth is the primary drug in the area, Ealum said.
“In the last four to five years, meth has been more popular than crack cocaine,” he said.
There are 29 HIDTAs scattered through all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. About 67% of the United States population is in a HIDTA area, according to HIDTA’s website. Numerous counties in Kentucky are already classified as HIDTA areas, with a prominent presence in southeastern Kentucky.
Watson said HIDTA Appalachian officials are meeting with him this month to begin the application process. There is a HIDTA headquarters in London, Kentucky.
Watson suggested nearby Henderson could possibly be included in the HIDTA area. Ealum said Henderson was also considered previously and associates of drug cartels “hit every community.”
“Even the ones around us that are smaller, that would you think our quiet communities, that might be the pathway to get it inside Owensboro,” he said. “You don’t want to take major interstates going to Louisville or whatever.”
In the interim, Ealum said the OPD street crime unit is still combating drug crime.
“That’s something unfortunately that you’ll never do away with,” he said. “Drugs have been a problem throughout our history and they will continue to be a problem.”
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
