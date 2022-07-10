The votes have been tallied and the results are in — Joe McBride of the city’s Old Owensboro neighborhood is the winner of the first “Nicest Lawn in the Neighborhood” contest.
Hosted by the Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance, the contest asked residents to submit the best-looking lawns in their neighborhood for a chance to win a $500 gift certificate to Integrity Nursery & Outdoor Living.
McBride said he ran across the competition online and decided he would enter his lawn.
“I thought, ‘Well, you know what, my ward is awful pretty,’ ” McBride said Thursday. “ ‘I think that I am going to enter my yard in this contest,’ and I did.”
Adrienne Carrico, Neighborhood Alliance coordinator, said McBride received 181 votes for his yard, which was enough for him to walk away with the grand prize.
“Overall, I think it was successful; we had about 30 nominations for the contest,” Carrico said. “I would have liked to have seen more, but I think for the first year, I was pretty happy with that number.”
Carrico said there were two purposes in establishing a contest for the nicest appearing lawn in the city, including raising awareness throughout the community about the Neighborhood Alliance program.
“It did work, we had a couple of new guests attend the Apollo meeting after the contest because they hadn’t heard of it before,” she said. “The other reason was just to encourage people to take pride in their homes and help to beautify the community. A lot of people are already doing that anyways, it was just a way to try and recognize those that take the time to have a nice yard.”
McBride said he begins his lawn maintenance routine for the upcoming spring and summer season each September.
“I sow seed and fertilizer, Gemstar and lime in September, and actually this year my first day of cutting grass this year was March 2,” he said. “I was cutting grass two times a week.”
McBride said he is honored to win the competition, especially since it included beautiful yards throughout the community.
“The yards that I had seen online that I was running against, they all deserved to be winners, every one of them,” he said.
After putting in the work on his lawn, McBride said it is rewarding just to walk across the street to take in the view of all his hard work.
“I am proud of it,” he said, “and I can say that I did that, and nobody else helped me do it.”
