BOX THIS ...

Daviess County Clerk

Leslie McCarty (R) — 4,289

Tonya Payne (R) — 4,152

----------------------------------------

In a close race Tuesday, incumbent Leslie McCarty was elected to serve a second term as Daviess County Clerk.

McCarty won the Republican primary with 4,289 votes (50.81%), while challenger Tonya Payne was close behind with 4,152 votes (49.19%). No Democrat filed for the office.

“It was definitely a nail-biter,” McCarty said. “Tonya Payne was an amazing opponent. She ran a very hard race, and I commend her for throwing her hat in the ring and following her dream.”

As she moves into her second term, McCarty said she hopes to continue with ongoing projects, including the office remodel, which will be completed this summer, as well as the digitization of records.

“We’re going to just keep moving forward, making changes as we go along,” she said.

McCarty was elected to her first term in 2018, leading the clerk’s office through an unprecedented election during COVID-19.

Payne, who had worked with the clerk’s office for 22 years, serving in a variety of positions, said she is still deciding what her next move is, although she has no plans to run for office again.

“The clerk’s office had been my home for half my life, and if God does not want me there, then he’s got another place for me in my life, and I’m fine with that,” she said. “I’m just going to take each day at a time and figure out what my plan is.”

Moving forward, Payne said she hopes McCarty will become the leader that deputy clerks need.

“The voters spoke, and I just hope that she goes in and actually leads that office and learns it,” she said. “It’s an office that you need to learn.”

McCarty said she wishes Payne luck in her future endeavors.

“She and I ran a clean race; I’m extremely proud of that,” McCarty said, “and she deserves all the best.”

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360