Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty has filed to run for another term in 2022.
McCarty, a 2002 Western Kentucky University graduate with a masters degree in library science from Texas Women's University, was first elected clerk in 2018. During McCarty's term in office, the clerk's office conducted a state-ordered hand recount in the contested 13th District House race in 2019 and conducted a primary and general election under pandemic conditions in 2020.
In a press release, McCarty said: “I am running for re-election because I want to continue improving the services of the clerk’s office and continue to ensure safe, secure and accessible elections for the people of Daviess County.”
McCarty, a Republican, is the second candidate to file for the office. McCarty and Tonya Payne will compete for the Republican nomination in the May primary. Payne, worked at the clerk's office for 22 years and supervised the elections department before deciding to step away from the office to run for clerk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.