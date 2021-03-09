Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty has a new part-time job as a virtual tour guide promoting Owensboro.
In the evenings after work at the Daviess County Courthouse and on weekends, she’ll be giving virtual walking tours of downtown for online groups.
LetsGoVirtually.com, the site McCarty works for, was created by Sharael Kolberg, a professional travel writer.
Owensboro is one of six cities to be featured so far.
The others are San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas, Laguna Beach and Saint Paul, Minnesota.
“She wants people to be able to go places virtually during COVID from the comfort of their homes,” McCarty said.
And even after the coronavirus pandemic ends, people can use it to explore other cities virtually.
“It’s a ZOOM tour,” McCarty said. “People can ask questions during the tour.”
Her tour will start at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and go along Smothers Park and back to the Owensboro Museum of Science and History.
“They’re all 30-minute walking tours,” McCarty said. “It’s a good way for me to make a little extra money and promote our beautiful downtown.”
She said, “I love history and tourism. When the American Queen (steamboat) is in town, the CVB (Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau) calls me and I prepare a tour for them on one of the hop-on hop-off buses.”
The virtual tours cost $4.99.
“They’re group tours now, but later on we expect to be able to do private tours,” McCarty said. “I’ll do them in the evenings and on weekends. I’m super excited.”
She said, “Hopefully, I’ll be able to do other parts of the city later and maybe other parts of the state.”
Tours can be booked at LetsGoVirtually.com.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
