After three years of both working as a Hancock District Court judge and as the second Family Court judge for Daviess County, Judge John McCarty is transitioning full-time back to Hancock County.
McCarty was appointed on a temporary basis to serve part-time as a second Family judge in Daviess County in 2018. The Administrative Office of the Courts assigned McCarty to the county because, according to AOC statistics, Daviess County needed two Family judges. He joined Daviess Family Court Judge Julie Hawes Gordon in handling the county’s family docket.
Family Court covers a wide range of issues, including divorces, child abuse and neglect, child custody, visitation and child support, and some juvenile issues.
Taking McCarty’s place will be Daviess District Judge David Payne. Payne said he has been in Family Court three days weekly handling cases and has transferred some of his District Court caseload to judges Daniel “Nick” Burlew and Misty Miller.
McCarty, who is still doing some Family Court business, is scheduled to be fully out of the position later this month. He said he feels confident about leaving the Family Court judgeship.
“I feel, with me leaving, things are in good hands with David,” he said.
McCarty said he transferred some of his District Court duties in Hancock County to Judge J.B. Hines when he took the Family Court judgeship.
“Judge Hines was pulling more than his share of the load,” McCarty said last week. “He didn’t ask for that. It was thrust upon him.
“I’m getting close to my retirement, so I decided I needed to get back to the 38th District full-time,” McCarty said.
The 38th Judicial District includes Hancock County.
McCarty said District Court judges handled many issues that later became the authority of Family Court, so District judges have experience in family issues.
McCarty, who was elected by Hancock County voters to be District Court judge before being assigned to Family Court in Daviess County, said he thinks it’s appropriate for Payne to take his Family Court duties.
“He (Payne) was elected by the people of Daviess County, and he’s still serving the people of Daviess County,” McCarty said.
“I could not see being Family Court judge long-term,” he said. “It’s a very demanding job.”
McCarty said Daviess County needs two Family Court judges to handle the county’s caseload.
“I could see a high burnout rate,” he said. “I told Judge Gordon multiple times that she needed the help. That’s too much for one person to do.”
“There’s no doubt a second judge is needed,” McCarty said. “Hopefully, the legislature will take care of it without us having to cobble something together.”
McCarty said he would miss being a Family Court judge.
“I’ve always said that being a judge, you have a tremendous impact on people’s lives, even when you don’t think you do,” he said. “That’s a very serious obligation, and that applies even more in Family Court. The decisions I made in Family Court, if it involved a young child, it impacts that child’s life, and (the family’s) lives until that child is an adult.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
