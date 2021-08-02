Bill and Lora McCarty’s home is filled with enough antiques and local memorabilia to classify as a private museum.
“I’ve been collecting for 40 years,” McCarty said the other day. “The last 15 really aggressively. We go to estate sales, yard sales, flea markets, basements, attics and people call me when they find something they think I might like.”
Lora McCarty, he said, likes banks and paperweights.
McCarty likes everything that has to do with local businesses.
“You can’t believe how much stuff gets tossed,” he said. “People don’t see the value in it.”
McCarty said he’s not sure what sparked his interest in collecting.
“But I’ve always liked antiques,” he said.
Display cases in several rooms hold more than 500 items, like an ashtray from the Uptown Cafe, which was at 211 W. Second St. in the 1940s and ‘50s; cigarette lighters; Regatta pins and a 1924 bottle of Kentucky Club bourbon that’s marked for medicinal use only.
Kentucky Club was made by Daviess County Distilling Co. of Owensboro.
The items in the display cases are rotated with items that are in storage to keep a fresh look.
McCarty has about 30 whiskey jugs from former Daviess County distilleries, ranging all the way up to a 5-gallon jug.
“The first jug I got was from J.M.W. Fields distillery,” he said. “I have several Green River Whiskey jugs and other memorabilia from there.”
There’s a roll of wrapping paper from J.W. Gipe Shoe Repair, 109 W. Third St., with the company’s name and address on the paper.
On one wall there’s original artwork from J.M.W Fields distillery.
There’s a silver teapot from Thixton & Millet distillery, a ticket to the old Seville Theatre, several hundred pencils and mechanical pencils, even a street sign for the Passionist Nuns when they were at 609 Wing Ave.
“It takes a long time to go through all this,” McCarty says.
That’s an understatement.
A mint condition 1938 calendar from J.A. Vittitow & Co. insurance and real estate hangs on one wall.
There’s a painting from the Hickman-Ebbert Wagon Co. and an original 1876 Daviess County Atlas.
McCarty, 64, a Whitesville native, is retired from Ragu, which gives him plenty of time to work on his collection.
“I have a lot of yardsticks,” he said. “But they’re hard to display.”
He has more than 300 postcards of local scenes.
There are old photographs in albums.
“There’s just so much to know,” McCarty said.
He holds an F.A. Ames tape measure and points to a cigar box from Owensboro Wagon & Chair.
There are items from the old Planters Hotel on the northwest corner of Third and Frederica streets.
There’s a small telephone book from 1909 and one from 1932 that’s in mint condition.
He has an ice pick from Owensboro Ice Co., lots of tokens, pocket mirrors, a comb from Service Shoe Shop, a 1915 metal sign with city officials’ names on it, a bank book from Utica Bank, a yearbook and an autograph book from Western High School and several things about actor Tom Ewell, a Daviess County native.
Some of his signs have marks where they’ve been used for target practice with BB guns.
That gives them character, McCarty says.
But he’s not through collecting.
Far from it.
