Maddie McClure has been named the new public information officer for Daviess County Schools.
McClure officially started in the position on Nov. 1.
Born and raised in Bowling Green, McClure graduated from Western Kentucky University in 2020 where she majored in public relations with a double minor in agriculture and event planning.
While at WKU, McClure had a communications internship at General Motors for two years.
“That got me into the world of PR,” she said.
McClure was set to work at Disney World after graduating but because of the pandemic, those plans were rerouted.
“I got a lovely letter from Mickey Mouse saying, ‘Have a magical day, you cannot come, the park is shut down,’ so I had to regroup and that is when I got my job with Vid Monster Productions,” she said.
Vid Monster Productions offers video production services for events, social media, documentaries and other video-related needs.
McClure was a marketing assistant for Vid Monster Productions for approximately a year before accepting a job as an assistant marketing director for the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
“I got to have a front row backstage seat to all shows and got to meet a lot of really cool people,” she said. “I did everything from press releases, events, planning, being with our donors. It was one of the coolest and most rewarding jobs I’ve had.”
McClure became engaged to a Daviess County native in February, prompting a move to the area.
“I wanted to get a job here and make that transition before all of the ‘life’ transitions,” she said. “I saw this job was available and I am a product of the public school system in Kentucky. I love public schools. I don’t think I would be who I am today without the public
school system.”
McClure said the teachers she had “poured” into her when they did not have to and loved her like she was one of their own.
“To be able to be apart of the public schools and to be able to be a champion for the kids every single day is probably, in the short time I’ve been here, one of the coolest things I’ve seen,” she said.
McClure said she is still learning about the job and her field every single day.
“In my job, I’m just learning,” she said. “I am in education but I’m learning my job; I’m learning the community; I’m learning the people; I’m learning the media. I’m just learning every single day.”
