MCCLURE PROFILE PIC

Maddie McClure is the new public information officer for Daviess County Public Schools. She began her role on Monday after moving from Bowling Green.

 Photo by Karah Wilson, Messenger-Inquirer | kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com

Maddie McClure has been named the new public information officer for Daviess County Schools.

McClure officially started in the position on Nov. 1.

