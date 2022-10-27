McConnell announces $6.8M to support school safety, mental health in state
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Wednesday that the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice will provide $6.8 million to several Kentucky organizations to support school safety and mental health.
One of the organizations that will receive the funding is the West Kentucky Education Cooperative, which will receive $999,845. Muhlenberg County Public Schools and McLean County Public Schools are part of the WKEC.
The funding for these grants comes from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which McConnell helped lead to Senate passage earlier this year. The bill, which was endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police and the National Sheriffs’ Association, provides funding for mental health treatment and school safety while preserving Americans’ constitutional right to keep and bear arms.
“The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act I supported earlier this year and the grants announced today will go a long way toward improving safety in Kentucky schools and addressing America’s ongoing mental health crisis,” McConnell said. “I am proud this commonsense legislation is helping protect Kentucky’s teachers and students.”
