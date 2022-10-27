MCCONNELL VISIT

Tom Garrett, left, president and CEO of Paducah & Louisville Railway, Inc., describes the construction process to rehabilitate the Rockport Railroad Bridge as U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) stands at right Wednesday during a press conference at the Green River Area Development District office regarding the competitive federal grant for infrastructure investment spanning the Green River between Ohio and Muhlenberg counties.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell made an appearance in Owensboro on Wednesday with the Green River Area Development District (GRADD) for a press conference regarding the $17.3 million federal grant to rehabilitate the Rockport Railroad Bridge that spans the Green River between Ohio and Muhlenberg counties.

The grant, which was announced in September, was awarded by the Department of Transportation as part of the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) program, which awards competitive grants for freight and highway projects.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.