U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell made an appearance in Owensboro on Wednesday with the Green River Area Development District (GRADD) for a press conference regarding the $17.3 million federal grant to rehabilitate the Rockport Railroad Bridge that spans the Green River between Ohio and Muhlenberg counties.
The grant, which was announced in September, was awarded by the Department of Transportation as part of the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) program, which awards competitive grants for freight and highway projects.
GRADD will use the funds to rehabilitate the Rockport Railroad Bridge by replacing its deck, improving approaches to the bridge and upgrading the electrical and mechanical components that allow the bridge to rise and accommodate river traffic.
McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, addressed the crowd to explain how the project came about.
“The last couple of administrations — the Obama administration, the Trump administration — have tried to pull together a major infrastructure bill. We’ve known for years we’ve got infrastructure problems all over the country,” he said. “Finally, in 2021, it seemed to me that pieces were in place to do this ….”
McConnell was able to help secure $3.2 billion for the INFRA program in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which passed Congress in 2021.
After the amended bill was passed by the Senate on Aug. 10 by a 69-30 vote, it was approved by the House on Nov. 5 by a 228-206 vote and eventually signed into law by President Joe Biden on Nov. 15.
According to a press release, the current bridge is over 100 years old and serves as the Paducah & Louisville Railway’s main rail line in Ohio County. It services more than 110,000 freight carloads annually and forms a critical link in the supply chains that delivers military equipment to Fort Knox, coal to Louisville Gas & Electric and raw materials to manufacturers all along the railroad’s 260-mile span.
“...This particular bridge … is a … tangible example of getting things fixed that need fixing,” he said. “...This is extremely, extremely important not only for Ohio County, but for this whole rail line going from Paducah up to Louisville.
“I’m glad it was made possible by the bipartisan infrastructure bill. I’m glad that this particular project was chosen, and it’s a great day to celebrate ….”
McConnell wrote to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in support of GRADD’s grant application, according to a press release.
Joanna Shake, executive director for GRADD, said that when she was first contacted by Tom Garrett, president and CEO of Paducah & Louisville Railway, Inc. (P&L), in April to serve as a sponsor for the project, she “hesitated, just for a little bit” but that it was able to come together with McConnell’s help.
“We’re very enthusiastic and eager to serve our communities, but we realized that the INFRA funds are quite, remarkably competitive and really a challenge to secure,” she said. “We just want to thank (McConnell) for being so instrumental in securing those funds for us ….”
Garrett was joined by his team including Floyd Bishop, chief engineer overseeing the project, and said the bridge will be an “innovative construction” process.
“The bridge will be built basically under the existing bridge,” Garrett said. “...(The bridge) has a very old wood support and approaches to the bridge (which) we will basically build new support concrete and steel under the bridge.”
Garrett said the steel structure will be remaining “essentially the same, but refurbished and upgraded” but mentioned that the bridge is unique as it raises and lowers that is operated by remote control at the company’s dispatcher office in Paducah.
“We will have to basically rebuild all the mechanical and electrical components that allows the bridge to raise and lower,” he said. “That’s very important because … it spans the Green River, and by being able to raise and lower the bridge, it will allow barge traffic which will hopefully facilitate economic development along the Green River ….”
Garrett said the project is “just getting underway” and anticipates for the project to see movement in the second quarter of 2023 and hopes to see it completed within the next four years.
“We’re very excited about the project and very appreciative to the Green River Area Development District and Sen. McConnell for their support,” Garrett said.
