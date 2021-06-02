Local law enforcement officials and Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson gathered Tuesday morning to publicly thank Sen. Mitch McConnell for what they said was McConnell’s role in getting Daviess County designated a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.
Local officials, including Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain and a member of the Owensboro Police Department’s command staff, said the HIDTA designation will help the county acquire resources, including federal funding, to combat drug trafficking.
But the details of how much funding will be allocated to the county, and how the money can be used, were scarce Tuesday. Officials said they would know more after a meeting scheduled for next week.
In mid-May, McConnell’s office announced Daviess County was one of six counties in the nation to receive HIDTA designation this year. Daviess County will be part of the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program, which is operated by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.
The goal of creating HIDTA was to provide federal support to law enforcement agencies in the designated counties with coordination, equipment, technology and additional resources to combat drug production and trafficking.
“A tremendous amount of work went into getting this HIDTA designation,” Watson told a small group of law enforcement officials Tuesday at McConnell Plaza downtown. Watson said he had previously been told getting HIDTA designation would be difficult and credited McConnell’s office.
“Someone at the top was pushing the buttons,” Watson said.
McConnell, the GOP Senate majority leader, said 36 counties in the state, making up about half of Kentucky’s population, are HIDTA counties.
“We need what you’re doing,” McConnell told law enforcement officers.
Cain said local officials have been trying to get the HIDTA designation “for over a decade.”
Local law enforcement has to demonstrate the need for the designation and define the scope of the drug problem, he said.
When asked how having HIDTA designation altered or improved already-existing relationships between federal and local law enforcement, Cain said, “this is not anything new. There are well-established relationships already.
“It’s something we will be able to build on,” Cain said. “We don’t even know the level of funding” that will be available. “What we do know is it will bring badly needed resources.”
Cain said afterward that methamphetamine continues to be the main drug in Daviess County, but “we continue to see more counterfeit drugs coming from south of the border” that contain fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.
“With the influx of fentanyl, we are seeing more of these (overdose) fatalities,” he said.
Last week, Maj. J.D. Winkler, of OPD’s command staff, said officers used the emergency drug Narcan to combat opioid overdoses over the last 12 months more than any time in his career.
He said OPD responded to a fatal drug overdose Sunday night.
“We have an obligation to put forward every effort to stop that,” Winkler said. “We will not stop until (traffickers) are held accountable.”
Winkler said officials will meet next week to discuss the details of funding that can be accessed through the HIDTA designation.
“The overdoses started increasing 12 months ago,” he said. The vast majority of drug overdoses in the city “involve fake Percocets that contain fentanyl.”
The HIDTA designation “is going to provide additional funding,” he said. “I don’t know how much,” but “we have an obligation to (get) every resource available to increase our effectiveness.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.