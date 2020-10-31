McConnell makes Owensboro campaign stop

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell warned of a “new level of radicalism sweeping the country” during a campaign stop at Castlen Steel, 4701 Kentucky 2830, on Friday morning.
Today’s Democrats are different than they were four years ago, he told a crowd of supporters huddled inside one of the buildings on a chilly autumn morning.
The Senate majority leader charged that Democrats “want to change the Senate.”
He said if they gain control of the Senate, Democrats will admit the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as states and gain four senators and he charged that they will “pack the Supreme Court.”
McConnell said he has said in the past that certain elections were the “most important in our lifetime.”
But he said he was wrong then.
Tuesday’s election is really the most important, the Louisville Republican said.
“These people have to be stopped,” McConnell said.
He said America has faced both a coronavirus pandemic and an economic crisis this year.
In February, McConnell said, “We had the best economy in 50 years.”
Two months later, he said, it looked like the Great Depression.
Congress approved $3 trillion to alleviate as much damage to the economy as it could, McConnell said.
“The economy is still strong,” he said, “but it’s struggling. It needs help.”
McConnell told the crowd, “We’re going to get past this crisis. Keep wearing masks and socially distancing. This thing is not gone. It doesn’t care about elections.”
But he said that one or two vaccines will be available soon.
America will bounce back, McConnell said, “but we’re not going to shut the economy down again. We paid a heck of a price for cooping people up. The greatest economy in the world is not going to be defeated by this virus.”
He reminded people of the $40 million he secured for the Owensboro riverfront in 2005.
U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, who also spoke at the rally, called it “one of the great American waterfronts.”
The senator’s office announced later Friday that he has secured $5.3 million for 182 Kentucky nursing homes to protect residents from coronavirus.
McConnell, 78, is seeking his seventh six-year term against retired-U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, 45, a Georgetown Democrat, in Tuesday’s election.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.