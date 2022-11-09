One of the most prominent races in Hancock County saw challenger and city councilman Robert “Robbie” McCormick defeat incumbent Charles “Charlie” King in the Hawesville mayoral race Tuesday.
McCormick received 197 votes to King’s 191 votes.
“I was anxious a little bit,” McCormick said, “but I feel like either way, as close as it was running, that we (ran) a good, clean race. …I felt good about it either way.
“I just feel like as long as you run a clean race and try to do the best you can, it’ll pay off; and if it doesn’t, that’s what the people wanted. But I’m glad they did choose my side.”
McCormick said he’s excited about being able to address what he sees as the city’s upcoming priorities.
“What I’m looking forward to, for just the next month or so, is resting up and (prioritizing) what I think needs to be done, and then present it to the council and see if they agree with … what I’m looking at,” he said. “We’ll have (a) discussion, and if they feel like we need to look in another area, we will.”
One of McCormick’s areas of focus is to pay off the city’s rural water surcharge.
“The quicker, the better,” he said. “It’s sort of my understanding we can do that by 2024, but I have not been able to look at the books or anything on that. I’m just going by what people have told me.
“It’s going to be quite the responsibility, and we’re going to attack it just like a big elephant — just one bite at a time.”
