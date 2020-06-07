Brad McCrady is tired of waiting to perform live again.
So, he’s bringing his “Elvis & Country Legends” show back to Diamond Lake Resort’s Good Time Theater at 7 p.m. on July 11.
Brian Smith, who owns the resort and theater with his wife, Janice, said the theater will open for the season at 7 p.m. on June 27 with Terry Lee & His Million Dollar Band.
McCrady’s show will be the second of the season, he said.
“Oh, my gosh,” McCrady said. “It’s going to be great to be back in the saddle again. I usually have a big show once a month this time of year.”
McCrady said the theater has permission to open in July with restrictions.
“It seats 750,” he said. “Even if we’re still at 33% of capacity then, we’ll still be able to seat 250. That’s a good-size crowd.”
The show will feature McCrady as Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash; Barry Potter as Joe Diffie and John Anderson; Ray Glenn as Kenny Rogers; Mara Potter as Linda Ronstadt and Patty Loveless; and Tiffany Lynn Puckett as Tanya Tucker and Dolly Parton.
“We’ll have Kenny and Dolly duets too,” he said.
McCrady said he wanted to have a June 27 show at the Owensboro Convention Center, but couldn’t get permission from the state.
“We’ll do everything we can to create a safe environment and keep people safe,” he said.
McCrady said, “I’ve had to postpone, reschedule and cancel everything since March. I’m glad to be close to performing again.”
Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.
Diamond Lake is at 7301 Hobbs Road just outside West Louisville.
The phone number is 270-229-4900.
Smith said The Cleverlys, a comedy-music act that puts a bluegrass spin on hits from different genres, is scheduled to perform in the therater on July 25.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
