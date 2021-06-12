Stir-n-Up Hope, a Spencer County, Indiana, equine therapeutic program similar to Dream Riders of Kentucky, is growing.
So, it’s hired its first executive director — Raven McCrady of Owensboro.
“I’m not a horse person, McCrady said. “I’m a nonprofit person. I admire horses, but I was never around them. I’ll be working with the people, not the horses.”
She was formerly Kentucky-Indiana director for All Blessings International, an adoption agency.
Stir-n-Up Hope was founded in Ferdinand, Indiana, about a mile from Holiday World, by Kelly and Tommy Epperson in 2002.
The organization added an indoor arena for riding four years ago, McCrady said.
She said, “We serve several counties in southern Indiana and northwestern Kentucky, including the Owensboro area.”
The organization has a summer camp for middle school-aged youths with social anxiety, low self-esteem, no motivation or awkward social skills.
Programs during the year include Equine-Assisted Learning, Therapeutic Horseback Riding and The Junior Development Youth Mentoring Program.
McCrady said the Equine-Assisted Learning focuses on things like relationships and life skills, building trust, respect and communications.
The programs also provide activities for people with disabilities, she said.
“Horseback riding is very therapeutic,” McCrady said. “It uses all the muscles used in walking.”
Relationships with horses “are good for social skills,” she said.
The youth mentoring program is offered to juveniles who are new to the court system in Spencer County.
