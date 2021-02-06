The hopes and dreams of the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission were laid out Friday with the unveiling of the master plan for the McCracken County Athletic Complex.
Created by Peck Flannery Gream Warren (PFGW Architects) in conjunction with Bacon Farmer Workman, Pros Consulting and Hitchcock Design Group, the 90-page document released to The Sun Thursday afternoon details an analysis of the potential costs and revenue of building a local athletic complex.
“(This master plan) starts to put some meat on the skeleton of the idea,” McCracken Judge-Executive Craig Clymer told The Sun. “It feels like its closer to reality and a step forward to visualizing what we’re going to have down the road.”
MCSTC Chairman Jim Dudley was excited to be able to finally reveal the project’s potential to the public.
“It’s obviously a great opportunity for Paducah and McCracken County,” he said. “It’s something that could bring a huge economic boom to the area.”
The plan is split into two potential phases: Bluegrass Downs, which was donated to McCracken County for this use in November, and Stuart Nelson Park, a pre-existing city of Paducah park.
A full build-out of both phases could create a complex with six diamond fields and six multi-purpose rectangular fields sized for soccer in addition to public restrooms, parking lots, storage and maintenance facilities, a vendor courtyard/concession stand, a “Championship Plaza,” a grandstand, a sprayground and playground, disc golf trails, and three outdoor basketball courts, among other amenities like signage, fencing and artificial turf for the fields. This would give the county a facility that could host soccer, softball, baseball, flag football, rugby, pickleball, basketball and disc golf competitions.
The total project budget for the full build-out is listed in the master plan as being just north of $43 million, a figure that Clymer and Dudley don’t want to scare people off with. They’re hoping the final expenditure will come in much lower.
“There’s still a lot of decisions to be made. There’s going to be a lot of partnerships,” Dudley said. “That’s a Cadillac version. Definitely not a final number at all.”
While Clymer doesn’t have a target price in mind, he would rather know what the “perfect world” version of this project looks like before moving forward.
“I don’t see us every really getting to ($43 million). I like to visualize what’s the ultimate and work back from there,” Clymer said. “As we’re conceptualizing we don’t want to start low or in the middle.”
“We want it to have enough dazzle and the elements that make kids and parents want to travel here. If we lose that then all we’ve got is some soccer fields for our local folks and we won’t have the self-sustaining, revenue-creating facility that we want.”
The Bluegrass Downs portion is expected to cost $28,955,267 on its own. The Stuart Nelson phase would add a projected $15,214,637, according to the master plan.
A full financial breakdown of the project is included below:
Clymer said he hopes the project will become a large-scale collaboration with the city of Paducah.
“We’re hoping that the city will come along and join us as a substantial partner in the thing,” he said. “I would love to see them come in as 50-50 partners at whatever money level there is.”
“It’s for the benefit of everybody — inside the city and out.”
At the end of this process, the ultimate goal is to bring an elite, tournament-quality athletic complex to the community that will produce a positive economic impact while also giving local youth a place to play ball.
“One of the absolute steadfast points is that we want an outstanding facility and if we have to build it out in pieces if it takes a couple of years we can do that,” Clymer added. “We can build out parts of it and come back in a year or two and build more on.”
As with any master plan, this is not a final blueprint. There are many steps for the project to take before ground is broken. The community and its officials will need to decide together just what exactly they want this facility to be and how it will be funded.
Funding will be key and will likely come from a variety of sources. In addition transient room tax dollars from the MCSTC — which funded the creation of this plan — the county is expected to tap methods like grants, naming rights, federal and state recreation programs, foundations and public-private partnerships. Bond issues are also a possibility for funding.
“We’re going to need to put some other money (besides transient room taxes) in it, too,” Clymer said. “It’ll be a long stretch to be able to get it funded out the way we wanted with just the transient room dollars. It’s not just a sports facility, it’s an economic development facility and we’ve got money we can put into it to that effect.”
Dudley and rest of the MCSTC are planning to incorporate public input sessions as planning proceeds.
No firm timeline for the project exists at this point. Dudley didn’t want to hazard a guess as to when ground might be broken or when the complex might be operational, but he doesn’t expect it to be a speedy process.
“I’d be guessing if I said anything and I’d probably guess wrong,” he said. “We don’t know how long it’s going to take to get out of this pandemic and what the next few years look like. We’ll just keep dotting our i’s and crossing our t’s and keep taking it one step at a time.”
