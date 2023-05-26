Locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate Memorial Day by offering a free breakfast to military service members on May 29.
Retired or active-duty military service members can enjoy a free breakfast combo of their choice from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at any McDonald’s restaurant in Owensboro.
