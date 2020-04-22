McDonald’s is offering free “Thank You Meals” to healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics from Wednesday, April 22, to May 5 to show its appreciation for their service.
“We have been inspired by the way our franchisees have been going above and beyond to support their local communities throughout this trying time,” Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, said in a news release. “I couldn’t be more proud of how our company, franchisees and supplier partners have come together to give back to those who are working tirelessly for our country.”
He said each “Thank You Meal” will be available at no charge from either drive through or carry out.
At breakfast, there’s a choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. Each comes with a soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a hash brown.
At lunch and dinner, there’s a choice of a Double Cheeseburger, six-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.
Frontline workers can show their badge or be in uniform to receive one of the free meals, a news release said.
McDonald’s said it has implemented nearly 50 safety measures for its employees.
The chain said during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has “donated $3.1 million in food to support local communities, made commitments to support truck drivers across the country, donated 1 million N95 masks to Chicago and the state of Illinois and donated $1 million to the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund to ensure non-profits in our home state have the supplies they need during this time.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
