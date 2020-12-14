Elizabeth McFadden feels that she was called from an early age to become a special education teacher.
McFadden, the Daviess County Public Schools special education consultant, will retire at the end of this year after 36 years of service, 26 of which have been with the county schools district.
She began her educational career in 1982 teaching for Jefferson County Public Schools. Her family moved to Virginia, then to Indiana, and she took a few years off to raise her two boys. They eventually moved to Owensboro in 1994.
She taught at Burns Elementary and Burns Middle, and in 2000 came into her current position as the special education consultant. She said working for DCPS has been wonderful, and she has had a great career.
“I have worked with a wide range of students,” she said. “In my earlier years I worked with students who had less severe disabilities, and as my work progressed, I worked with students who had more significant disabilities.”
While a classroom teacher, McFadden said she built relationships with students that were powerful and impactful. She has many fond memories of students and their families. Many students who are in need of special education services of any kind struggle to understand their environments. McFadden said it has always been a blessing when an educator can help a student be comfortable.
“It’s like an honor,” she said. “In this job, I have worked with some of the most wonderful people.”
Specifically, in her position, she works with students across grade levels. So she may follow a student from the time they enter DCPS to when they graduate.
“We get to kind of do life together for a while, and I get to watch how the kids grow,” she said. “I’ll cherish those moments. It’s been a blessing.”
A lot has changed in the world of special education in her years as a teacher, and all of it for the better, McFadden said.
For one, educators understand disabilities a lot more now, specifically the autism spectrum. Educators have learned how to help kids, and have better tools to be more effective for those individuals.
DCPS has an Autism Cadre group, and within that group, McFadden has encouraged other teachers to be rooted, keep learning and keep growing. A guiding principle she shared with them recently was to sink the roots of their educational practice deep down into a rich base of developmental theories, educational pedagogy, evidence-based practices and experience.
“Remember that trees with deep roots can withstand a lot of storms and provide shelter and shade to those in need of it,” she said.
Education can be difficult, especially for students in need of more help, and especially during a traumatic time like a worldwide pandemic, but McFadden wanted to remind her peers and coworkers they are in the hope business.
“No level of disability renders a student beyond improving and it lifts us all to help design interventions and systems that support every student finding success, dignity and joy while with us,” she said.
Robin Bush, DCPS director of special education, has worked with McFadden for 15 years. She most recently has been her direct supervisor, and in that capacity has watched McFadden become a wonderful mentor for other special education teachers, specifically those who are new to the field.
“She’s a mentor to me as well,” Bush said. “Her depth of knowledge, her ability to see a positive in all solutions or situations is inspiring. She’s always willing to tackle any task. She has an impeccable work ethic. She has extreme dedication and drive, and eternal optimism that makes her so special and unique in the field of education.”
Bush is happy McFadden will be taking the next step in her life to retire. She said McFadden will be “missed immensely,” but she appreciates the time they have spent together.
The district will be filling her position at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
McFadden said she couldn’t have had such a long and successful career in education without the support of her husband, Dennis McFadden, and their two sons, now grown.
In her retirement, she plans to spend more time with her family, relax and focus on mission work.
“I just feel grateful at this point for being able to do the things I have in my job,” she said. “This career isn’t always easy, but it’s always been rewarding.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
