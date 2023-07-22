It was just under two years ago that local comic book writer Charlie McFarland was the special guest for Free Comic Book Day at Big Bang Toys-Comics-Games at Towne Square North, where he debuted his comic book series “The Citizen.”

On Thursday, McFarland, 29, launched a Kickstarter campaign for his new project “Pistol Shrimp,” an action comedy Western series set under the sea. Less than eight hours into its launch, the campaign already had 17 backers and close to $1,100 donated out of its $5,000 goal.

