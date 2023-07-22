It was just under two years ago that local comic book writer Charlie McFarland was the special guest for Free Comic Book Day at Big Bang Toys-Comics-Games at Towne Square North, where he debuted his comic book series “The Citizen.”
On Thursday, McFarland, 29, launched a Kickstarter campaign for his new project “Pistol Shrimp,” an action comedy Western series set under the sea. Less than eight hours into its launch, the campaign already had 17 backers and close to $1,100 donated out of its $5,000 goal.
For McFarland, who is currently working on two additional projects outside of “Pistol Shrimp,” he said this project was the one “that’s the furthest along” and felt the series “definitely leans into the comedy a lot.”
“It’s just about a pistol shrimp that carries around six-shooters and (has) ‘Mad Max’ life adventures,” he said. “Each issue has its own standalone story, while still being able to tell series-long narrative.”
McFarland had a fascination with the creature and its name. He first believed the idea for a comic about the sea creature was already taken, but was surprised after doing a Google search that the character and concept was up for grabs.
“I was looking around and I was like, ‘Nobody has made a story called ‘Pistol Shrimp’ based on the name alone?’ ” McFarland laughed. “That’s essentially all it was.”
The story also implements a romantic theme as the titular character is on a “desperate search to be reunited” with his wife Carolyn “after a disaster separates them,” according to a synopsis on the project’s Kickstarter page.
“... The series opens in a seafood restaurant and there’s the little aquarium … where they keep all the fish and things that they’re gonna cook,” McFarland said. “What happens is that a small child actually sneezes into the tank, and so they dump it in the ocean because they’re like, ‘Well, we can’t sell this now’ and … that’s how they essentially get separated.”
McFarland, who has been writing comics since he was about 9 years old, said the writing process “hasn’t changed much dramatically” since putting out “The Citizen,” but said the two works have different vibes.
“I’m trying to do something a little bit more serialized,” he said. “... I guess the biggest difference between (‘The Citizen’ and ‘Pistol Shrimp’) is that this character feels a lot different. I felt like when I did “The Citizen,” that character was a lot more like me ….”
As of Thursday, McFarland said “several pages” for the first issue have been completed.
More from this section
McFarland decided to fund the series — which is illustrated by Luis Morocho, along with work by freelance comic book colorist Antonio Ramos Wong and professional comic book letterer Buddy Beaudoin — through Kickstarter as it’s an “all-or-nothing scenario” and essentially a pre-order for the book.
“If we don’t get the money we need, everybody gets their money back. Nothing’s lost,” he said, “... (but) there’s incentive for people to get it.”
According to the Kickstarter campaign, those interested in backing “Pistol Shrimp” can pledge funds and have the chance to earn available rewards depending on tier levels — which include updates on progress, a digital PDF of the first issue when completed, a physical copy of the issue, a physical copy signed by McFarland, three limited edition “Pistol Shrimp” stickers and even an exclusive variant cover.
“We’re going to do a completely custom new cover (that) Luis is gonna draw …,” McFarland said about the latter reward. “It’s going to be only sold during this Kickstarter campaign ….”
McFarland said the fundraising goal of $5,000 will cover a wide scope of costs.
“It’s incorporating making the book, getting it colored, getting it inked, getting it lettered,” he said, “and then we also have to factor in getting it printed, (shipping) it to people and getting stickers made and all kinds of stuff.”
“It’s an expensive process.”
Ideally, McFarland would like to span the series for at least five issues, which he said typically completes a story arc, though he hopes to expand it for about 30 to 40 issues in total.
“This campaign is just covering the first issue; and hopefully if it does well enough, we can continue and make more,” he said, “... and if it were somehow (that we) exceed our (goal), we’ll put all that immediately towards the second issue.”
The campaign is slated to end on Aug. 19.
For more information, visit the “Pistol Shrimp” Kickstarter campaign at kickstarter.com/projects/charliemcfarland/pistol-shrimp-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.