Republican Mack McGehee has been elected the next judge-executive of Muhlenberg County with 5,800 votes in Tuesday’s election.
Democrat Gaylan Spurlin totaled 4,501 votes.
“I’ve been looking forward to this,” McGehee said. “We have a lot of work to do in the county, and I look forward to working.”
McGehee said his top two priorities are economic development and technical education for students.
“Economic development is my main focus,” he said. “That, and building the workforce within the county.”
He said he believed his campaign received “good reception.”
“We worked hard,” he said. “I had good people helping me and supporting me.
“(Spurlin and I) ran clean campaigns.”
McGehee said he wanted to thank his supporters for getting out to vote.
“I want to thank God for blessings and safety to this point,” he said. “I want to thank voters for getting out and wanting change and see the county grow and go forward for a brighter future.
“I want to thank my friends, family and supporters who worked hard during the campaign.”
McGehee said it’s “been a long year” but that he couldn’t have done it without his supporters.
