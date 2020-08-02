Kentucky Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath visited Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn on Saturday to push her voter registration initiative.
She traveled to Lexington, Louisville, Hopkinsville and Owensboro in an effort to register voters.
And, while she was at it, McGrath took some verbal punches at her opponent, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
She slammed him for caring more about providing bailouts for Wall Street than Main Street.
When it comes to another round of COVID-19 assistance from the federal government, McConnell caters to big business by seeking to provide liability protection to corporations, McGrath said. However, his proposal doesn’t provide funding for state and local governments.
And, McConnell has said he doesn’t favor continuing weekly unemployment insurance benefits. The $600-per-week benefit provided in the CARES Act ended in July.
“It shows you the disconnect that he has with the people of Kentucky,” McGrath said.
McConnell has “sold out our country,” she said.
The worldwide pandemic has made campaigning in traditional ways very difficult, McGrath said.
She has hosted some outdoor events, but during COVID-19, she hasn’t staged major events with lots of people because of physical distancing concerns.
As an alternative, McGrath has hosted some digital town hall meetings.
She criticized the nation’s poor leadership when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus.
“It’s been poor from the very beginning,” McGrath said.
She said residents across the state are excited about the upcoming election.
“They want change,” McGrath said. “They are looking for somebody to be able to step up and be the leader Kentucky needs right now.”
McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot, is pushing for mail-in absentee ballots in the November election. She served in the military 24 years and voted by mail that entire time.
“It works just fine,” she said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
