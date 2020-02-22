U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath met with a large audience of Owensboro supporters Friday in the Democratic candidate’s effort to win her party’s nomination to run against incumbent Sen. Mitch McConnell.
Although McGrath is just one of 10 Democrats campaigning for the nomination, the retired Marine fighter pilot set her sights Friday not on her primary opponents but on McConnell. In particular, McGrath accused McConnell of blocking policies supported by both parties and of being out of touch with Kentuckians.
“Our country is in peril,” McGrath told an audience of about 200 people in a back dining room at Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, “and we can’t change Washington until we change the people we send there.”
Later, when greeting supporters, McGrath said, “it’s time for a change, regardless of if you’re red or blue.”
McGrath said McConnell, the Senate’s majority leader, is refusing to call popular prescription drug bills for a vote.
“The House already passed six bipartisan bills,” McGrath said. “They are sitting on Mitch McConnell’s desk.”
McGrath said McConnell won’t call the bills because “he’s bought by big pharma. He won’t allow any of those things to get to the Senate.”
She also attacked what she called McConnell’s effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which was passed when President Barack Obama was in office, without any GOP support.
McGrath said no piece of legislation is “perfect,” at first, “but we don’t throw it away. We fix it. We make it better.”
McConnell “just tried to undermine it for a win,” McGrath said. “When you repeal it without a replacement, you’re going to throw people under the bus.”
McGrath asked the crowd to volunteer or contribute to the campaign, or to talk to their friends. “This is a campaign that is going to take all of us,” she said.
When discussing her campaign with the media after her presentation, McGrath said, “How many people are tired of trying to make the other side fail? … It hurts us. That’s not what our democracy is about. Our democracy is about holding together and doing things for the good of the country.
“I’m a firm believer that frankly we need a new generation of leaders,” she said. “Mitch McConnell has been in office for 35 years … He’s disconnected with Kentucky and it’s not what the founders envisioned. “
Althea Blandford came to hear McGrath speak and said she planned to advocate for McGrath’s campaign.
“I’m ready for a change,” Blandford said. “We need to get rid of career politicians and get new blood in.”
“I like her views on health care,” Blandford said.
When asked if she thought McGrath could win, Blandford said, “I think so. I think people have gotten tired of the same-old, same-old of the politicians of this world. It’s time for some fresh blood and some fresh eyes.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
