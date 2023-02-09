McLean County High School sports will be available to radio listeners starting in the fall.
According to a press release, Cromwell Media will begin to have its station — 97X WXCM — become “the home” of the McLean County Cougars by broadcasting the school’s sports throughout the season.
Broadcasts will include both home and away football games and will have a basketball “Game of the Week” for both boys and girls teams. A “Game of the Week” for baseball and softball games is also slated to occur.
“We at Cromwell Media are looking forward to a great partnership with McLean County and looking forward to highlighting and giving a platform to all the great athletes from McLean County High School,” said Vic Evans, sports director at Cromwell Media in a press release.
Evans said the idea was initially pitched by marketing consultant Jalen Daugherty, a Sacramento resident who is “a huge McLean County fan,” that brought up that the county was one of the few in the region that has not had a viable broadcasting presence.
“They have such a great following out there … and a tremendous fan base that it was something that we felt like it’s what we wanted to do on 97X,” Evans said. “We, at Cromwell, want to be the place to go for local high school sports.”
Ricky Humphrey, MCHS athletic director, said he is looking forward to the growing partnership and access to the play-by-play action.
“We’re just really glad that we have a radio station finally able to get into McLean County,” he said.
Humphrey said the broadcasts will also work in tandem with student-run live streams that have been happening for the past five to six years via YouTube, with the latter being its only type of broadcast of events previously.
Broadcasts are to begin in August.
