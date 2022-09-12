The McLean County Courthouse and other entities have begun seeing movement as part of the county’s $1.8 million energy efficiency project that will help improvements in infrastructure.

In September 2021, the McLean County Fiscal Court entered into an professional services contract with Perfection Group, a custom-designed service solutions company, seeking preventive maintenance for HVAC systems, general facility maintenance and HVAC retro-commissioning and repair.

