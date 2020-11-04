In McLean County, with all but one city council race running uncontested, all current city council members will retain their seats.
Charlie Wells, a former Livermore City Council member died earlier this year.
Taking Wells’ seat is Austin Babb with 220 votes. The Livermore City Council member with the most votes was Sandra Larkin, with 367 votes.
Kenny Neal received the most votes for the Calhoun City Council race with 177 votes.
In the Island City Commission race, Mechelle Whitmer had the most votes at 106.
In Sacramento, Helen Igleheart received the most votes for city commissioner at 131.
For the McLean County Board of Education races, Tracy McMahon received the most votes for the 1st district, Katie Gunterman for the 4th district and Wendell Miller for the 5th district.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.