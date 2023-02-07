Ward Implement, the family-owned and operated farm supply and service business located in Beech Grove, will close up shop after 69 years.
Last week, owners “Jeep” and Tim Ward issued a letter to its customers announcing that the family would be retiring and closing the business effective June 30.
“We’ve been talking about it for a while (about) what we wanted to do because of a lot of different things,” Tim Ward said, who’s also the vice president and general manager.
Tim Ward said it’s been difficult in recent years to get equipment due to issues with manufacturer problems brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Everything has changed and it’s been tough over the last couple of years, and we’ve been talking about if we want to continue, or do we want to sell or do we want to retire,” he said. “We just decided to retire.”
Tim Ward said the business “has not had any inquiries or offers to buy.”
“We have talked to a few other dealers, but they’re all in the same boat we are (in),” he said. “It’s not what a lot of dealers are doing at the moment. There’s a few that have expanded into larger dealerships, but we just felt this was probably our best option.”
Tim Ward said this isn’t the first time that the business has experienced difficult times.
“We had back in June of (2014), the economy tanked for a while. Crop prices went bad, and that was the beginning of our industry going downhill for a little while,” he said, “and that’s been tough over the last eight years.”
Tim Ward said “things were getting better until COVID hit.”
“This has been a three-year stretch of tough times,” he said.
Ward Implement started in 1954 by “Jeep” Ward, Tim Ward’s father, president and salesperson for the company, when he was 16 years old while he was working for a small car garage and purchased the business when the owner was retiring.
The entity eventually saw a growing customer base in the local area and has served people in about 30 states.
At one point in time, Tim Ward said the business was the largest New Holland Agriculture dealer in North America.
The business has stayed in the Ward family throughout that time, with three generations being involved in the growing years.
“It’s something our family is proud of,” Tim Ward said. “The way my dad started from nothing — just a little bitty old tiny shop here — and building it from scratch over the years.”
Moving forward, the business will “slowly taper off” in the coming months before reaching the final day.
Ward Implement began to discount its stock parts inventory in January, with each month seeing an increasing discount percentage up until May, where parts will be for sale at 25% off cash/check or 23% off credit cards.
The service department will be in full-working order until June 30.
Repairs that have been started before May 1 will be completed before the closing date, and all repair bills must be paid in full at the time of completion and before pick-up or delivery.
Inventory, special tools, trucks, store fixtures and other materials remaining after June 30 will be auctioned off at a later date.
Sales on new and used equipment will continue until the auction deadline. New equipment will have a new warranty that can be transferred to any certified dealer of that brand.
At the halfway mark, the Wards will host a final open house from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, which will include breakfast and lunch for all attendees.
The Wards are thankful for those who have supported the family throughout this venture.
“We’re definitely appreciative of their business for the past 69 years,” Tim Ward said. “Without our customers locally and throughout the other states, we wouldn’t have lasted as long as we did. We’re very grateful that they trusted us to take care of their needs when it came to agriculture.
“We appreciate what they’ve done for us and supported our family.”
And working with the clients on a daily basis will be one of the things that Tim Ward said will be missed.
“You never know what each day’s gonna bring, what customer’s gonna walk in and who’s gonna call — and we’re gonna miss those relationships that we’ve developed for all these years is the biggest thing.”
For specific questions about parts discounts, service department and repairs, sales or other information, call 270-273-3206 or e-mail wardimphb@hotmail.com.
