McLean County has lost one of its landmark businesses to a structure fire.
McLean County Locker, a butcher and custom meat-processing facility at 145 Kentucky 81 N in Calhoun, caught fire early at about 5:30 a.m. Monday morning in a spare bedroom of an apartment attached to the business.
A portion of Kentucky 81 N between Kentucky 815 and Kentucky 136 was closed for about five hours while firefighters fought the blaze.
No injuries or deaths were reported.
According to co-owner Ouida Moore, who lives in the home next to the business, the building has been in the county since the late 1930s. Moore and her family bought the building in the early 1990s. They’ve been running McLean County Locker ever since.
The business is run by Ouida Moore’s son, Chuck Moore.
“I hate this because it’s a family business,” Ouida Moore said. “All my kids worked there … .”
Jimmy VanCleve, chief of the McLean County Central District Fire and Rescue and coordinator of Area 3 State Fire Rescue Training (KY-SFRT), said that the call came in at about 5:45 a.m.
VanCleve said that more than eight fire departments reported to the scene, including Central City Fire Department Ladder 22, Calhoun Fire Department, McLean County Central District Fire and Rescue, Moseleyville Fire Department (Daviess County) and Western Fire District in Beech Grove.
“Preliminarily, it looks like it started from an electric heater,” VanCleve said. “ ... We know where the fire started. It was not a fire of suspicious origin.”
Brandy Moore, Ouida Moore’s daughter who lived in the adjoining apartment for about two years, said that she was woken up by her 2-year-old yorkie Jasper when the dog started to see smoke sometime after 5 a.m.
“ ... I went through the apartment to find out what was going on, and it was already really smoky,” Brandy Moore said. “ ... I got my phone and called 911, called my brothers and everybody got here. … It was just smoke all through the house.”
The fire eventually expanded beyond the apartment.
“(The fire) got through to the attic space and then traveled to different parts of the building,” VanCleve said. “ ... (The business is) destroyed.”
“It’s (went) all the way through it,” Brandy Moore said. “Everything is gone — freezers, cooler, all meat. Everything is gone.”
“This is our childhood,” said Wayne Moore, Ouida Moore’s son. “We all grew up right here …”
The fire continued to the center of the building, where the freezer unit was located. The fire and smoke started to subside at about 10:30 a.m.
Though the future of the business is in limbo, the Moores and others are keeping positive thoughts alive.
“We just lost everything, but that’s okay; we will rebuild,” Brandy Moore said. “As long as everybody was safe.”
“The building can be replaced,” Wayne Moore said. “We got each other. We’re OK. We will be alright.”
“They’re a strong family,” VanCleve said.
“They’ve been a staple of the community, very supportive of different programs,” said McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame about the Moore family.
“They’re great people (I’ve) known for several years,” McLean County Sheriff Ken Frizzell said. “(They’re) good folks, and they have a lot of good employees there ….”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
