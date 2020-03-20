McLean County declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon per an executive order from Judge-Executive Curtis Dame.
The declaration came after a Thursday morning announcement about an individual in Daviess County testing positive for COVID-19.
Dame said declaring a state of emergency will help the county quickly receive financial assistance and supplies if there should be an urgent need.
At a Sacramento City Commission meeting Monday, Dame said he was holding off on declaring a state of emergency for the county in an effort not to put even more of a strain on local restaurants and businesses than they were already experiencing from state restrictions on restaurants, quickly followed by the state’s closure of public-facing businesses on Wednesday.
“I think our businesses are hurting enough ...there’s not much we can do right now if we were to do the state of emergency,” Dame said at the Monday meeting.
However, Dame said all seven counties in the Green River Area Development District had agreed to declare a state of emergency if there was a confirmed COVID-19 case within the district.
In the declaration, Dame directs all county departments to cooperate with the Green River District Health Department as well as federal and state agencies in an effort to respond to the public health threat posed by COVID-19.
Dame released an executive order requiring all McLean County government offices to cease in-person services, effective the end of the work day Thursday to “promote the health and well-being of the general public to reduce the community spread of disease.”
Services will still be available by phone, email, fax, videoconferencing and other internet-based methods.
The declaration and executive order will stay in place until declared otherwise.
The McLean County Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday, March 24 at 5 p.m. will not be open for public attendance, instead, it will be live-streamed online.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
